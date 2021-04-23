Healthcare Predictive Analytics Market Growing Technology Trends, Demand and Business Opportunities by 2025 | Allscripts, Optum, SAS, Verisk Analytics, MedeAnalytics, IBM, Oracle, McKesson Corporation, Cerner Corporation

Predictive analytics is used to analyze current data to predict future using data mining, statistics, modelling, artificial intelligence, and machine learning. It helps enhance various aspects in the healthcare segment. These include patient care, chronic disease management, supply chain efficiencies, and hospital administration. Healthcare can learn valuable lessons from this previous success to jumpstart the utility of predictive analytics for improving patient care, chronic disease management, hospital administration and supply chain efficiencies. Healthcare prediction is most useful when that knowledge can be transferred into action. For predictive analytics to be successful in healthcare, it must have three characteristics that is timely, role-specific and actionable.

The major factors that drive the growth of the market include increase in efficiency in the healthcare sector, emergence of personalized and evidence-based medicine, and rise in demand to curtail healthcare expenditure by reducing unnecessary costs. However, lack of robust infrastructure for effective functionality and limited skilled IT professionals in healthcare are expected to hamper the market growth. Moreover, rise in importance of healthcare in emerging economies is expected to help open new avenues for the market growth during the forecast period.

Top Manufacturer Detail-

Allscripts, Optum Inc., SAS, Verisk Analytics Inc., MedeAnalytics Inc., IBM, Oracle, McKesson Corporation and Cerner Corporation

Healthcare Predictive Analytics Market 2025 segmentation by technology, applications, and five major geographical regions. This Report covers the Major Players’ data, including: shipment, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors better. This report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, including market size.

