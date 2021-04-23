Hyaluronic Acid Market Research Report 2019

MarketResearchNest.com presents “Global Hyaluronic Acid Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” new Research to its studies database. The records spread across 114 pages with more than one tables and figures in it.

Hyaluronic acid is an anionic, nonsulfated glycosaminoglycan distributed widely throughout connective, epithelial, and neural tissues. It is unique among glycosaminoglycans in that it is nonsulfated, forms in the plasma membrane instead of the Golgi apparatus, and can be very large, with its molecular weight often reaching the millions. One of the chief components of the extracellular matrix, hyaluronan contributes significantly to cell proliferation and migration, and may also be involved in the progression of some malignant tumors.

The rising popularity of minimal-invasive procedures and the cost-effectiveness of non-surgical procedures is driving the adoption of non-surgical cosmetic procedures across the globe. Technavio’s research analysis on the global hyaluronic acid market identifies that this increased adoption of non-surgical cosmetic procedures will be one of the major factors that will have a positive impact on the market’s growth during the next few years. Dermal fillers, chemical peels, laser treatments, microdermabrasion, and botulinum toxin are some of the major non-surgical procedures. Hyaluronic acid (HA), calcium hydroxylapatite, polyalkylimide, polylactic acid, and polymethyl-methacrylate microspheres are the major types of dermal fillers. Hyaluronic acid injection helps in the reduction of damage caused by scars, wounds, or lines. It is also used to improve the contour of the skin. This will consequently increase the demand for hyaluronic acid for cosmetic procedures, fueling market growth.

North America is witnessing considerable growth of the hyaluronic acid market due to the rising demand for treatments in the medical and cosmetic sectors. The region’s healthcare sector is well advanced and there are a number of high-quality medical facilities. Consumers in this region give more importance to anti-aging treatments such as plastic surgery. This in turn, will drive the demand for hyaluronic acid (HA) in the region. Moreover, the adoption of HA will also increase with the growing instances of osteoarthritis.

Global Hyaluronic Acid market size will increase to 13400 Million US$ by 2025, from 6500 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Hyaluronic Acid.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

ALLERGAN

Anika Therapeutics

Sanofi

SEIKAGAKU

Zimmer Biomet

Market size by Product

Five-Injection Cycle

Single-Injection Cycle

Three-Injection Cycle

Market size by End User

Vesicoureteral Reflux

Ophthalmic Surgery

Osteoarthritis

Dermal Fillers

Market size by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Moreover, the research report assessed market key features, consisting of revenue, capacity utilization rate, price, gross, growth rate, consumption, production, export, supply, cost, market size & share, industry demand, export & import analysis, and CAGR.

The study objectives are:

To study and analyze the global Hyaluronic Acid market size (value and volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Hyaluronic Acid market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Hyaluronic Acid companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Hyaluronic Acid submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Hyaluronic Acid :

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Hyaluronic Acid market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

