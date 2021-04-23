Hydraulic Actuators Market Trends, Growth, Status and Forecast 2022- Flowserve , Emerson Electric Co., Cameron , Eaton , Bosch Rexroth S.A., Pentair Plc., Rotork Plc., Parker Hannifin , SMC and Wipro Infrastructure Engineering

Hydraulic actuator, also known as hydraulic cylinder and pneumatic cylinder, is integral components of hydraulic systems. Hydraulic systems are used in various mobile and industrial applications in order to perform a wide variety of tasks. Hydraulic actuators are used in construction, agricultural and mining equipment such as excavators, loaders, trucks, tractors and others. Moreover, hydraulic cylinders are also used in application areas, such as manufacturing, nuclear power plants and others.

The world hydraulic actuator market is expected to generate revenue of $2.4 billion by 2022, registering a CAGR of 3.6% from 2016 to 2022. Increasing usage of hydraulic systems in mining, construction, and agricultural equipment has supplemented the overall market growth. Technological advancements such as development of electro-hydraulic technology is amongst other factors propelling the demand for pneumatic cylinders. Moreover, the integration of hydraulics with electronics has expanded the usage of hydraulic cylinders in applications areas such as renewable energy. However, high cost of manufacturing and lack of product differentiation of pneumatic cylinders are challenges faced by the players operating in the market.

Top Companies Covered in this Report

The key players of the market profiled in this report are Flowserve Corporation, Emerson Electric Co., Cameron International Corporation, Eaton Corporation, Bosch Rexroth S.A., Pentair Plc., Rotork Plc., Parker Hannifin Corporation, SMC Corporation and Wipro Infrastructure Engineering.

The hydraulic actuators market is segmented based on product type, application, and geography. Based on product type, hydraulic cylinders are classified as linear and rotary actuators. Based on application, the market is segmented into mobile equipment, industrial, and aviation & others. Sub-segments of mobile equipment comprise construction, oil & gas, metal & mining, agriculture and others. The market is analyzed across geographical regions namely North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, UK & Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa).

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The report offers a detailed analysis of key driving and restraining factors of the world hydraulic actuator market.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of current and future market status of the world hydraulic actuator market.

This report offers an extensive quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations through 2015-2020, which assists in identifying the prevailing market opportunities.

An extensive analysis of dominant market shares for each segment helps in understanding the current market trend.

Geographically, the world hydraulic actuator market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW).

An in-depth analysis of current research and clinical developments within the world hydraulic actuator market helps in understanding the behavior of the market.

HYDRAULIC ACTUATORS MARKET SEGMENTATION

The hydraulic actuators market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, and geography.

HYDRAULIC ACTUATORS MARKET – BY PRODUCT TYPE

Linear actuator

Rotary actuator

HYDRAULIC ACTUATORS MARKET – BY APPLICATION

Mobile Equipment

Construction

Oil & gas

Metal & mining

Agriculture

Others

Industrial

Aviation and others

HYDRAULIC ACTUATORS MARKET – BY GEOGRAPHY

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

UK

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Table of Contents

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4 WORLDHYDRAULIC ACTUATORS MARKET BY PRODUCT TYPE

CHAPTER 5 WORLD HYDRAULIC ACTUATORS MARKET BY APPLICATION

CHAPTER 6 WORLD HYDRAULIC ACTUATORS MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

CHAPTER 7 COMPANY PROFILE

