In-Flight Wi-Fi Market Growth and Strategy to 2025 – Competitor Honeywell International , Echostar Corporation, Kymeta Corporation, Panasonic Avionics Corporation, Viasat
The global In-Flight Wi-Fi market is expected to grow from US$ US$ 2.13 Bn in 2017 to US$ 7.30 Bn by 2025 at a CAGR of 16.9% between 2018 and 2025.
The epical growth in usage of electronic devices from passengers has evidently raised the demand for on board connectivity, especially for medium and long haul flights. Furthermore, as the airline companies themselves are under a pressure to derive additional revenue streams, the In-Flight connectivity (Wi-Fi) is considered to be a win-win strategy as majority passengers globally are willing to pay for the high speed internet connection while travelling by air. The global market for in – flight Wi-Fi market exhibit high growth in near future, pertaining to the driving factors such as growth in air passengers, with increased implementation of connectivity technologies with operational benefits, rising trend of In-Flight retails is also expected to significantly drive the In-Flight Wi-Fi market.
Top ten key players of In-Flight Wi-Fi market include GoGo LLC, Honeywell International Inc., Echostar Corporation, Kymeta Corporation, Panasonic Avionics Corporation, Viasat Inc., Sitaonair, Thales Group, Thinkom Solutions Inc., and Global Eagle Entertainment Inc.
The global In-Flight Wi-Fi market is experiencing a steady growth in the current scenario and is anticipated to rise in the coming years. The market for In-Flight Wi-Fi consists of some well-established players across the globe, which invest huge amounts in order to deliver the most advanced technology to the customers. The growth of market for In-Flight Wi-Fi is highly influenced by the remarkable growth in air travel across the globe. The growth in air travel has increased significantly over the years due to increase in disposable income among the middle class society and upper middle class society worldwide. Geographically, North America contributed the maximum market share in 2016 in the In-Flight Wi-Fi market, owing to rapid demand for aircrafts, number of travelers and advanced technological advancements in the region. The commercial airlines in the region are procuring aircrafts in large numbers in order to meet the surging demand for air travel within and outside the region.
Demographically, the business flyers in Asian provinces are the early adopters of In-Flight Wi-Fi services, accrediting majority interest on business flights and having better experience of global In-Flight Wi-Fi quality. This category of flyers is also the key influencers who would be recognizing the importance of monetization of high speed internet. Furthermore, as more number of aircraft fleets inhibit In-Flight Wi-Fi, the passenger’s expectations are will also skyrocket. This in turn would result in passenger shrinkage for the one not offering In-Flight Wi-Fi services. Nonetheless, the business flyers and young passengers would pertain to be key influencers, encouraging the deployment of In-Flight Wi-Fi services amid all the countries of APAC.
The report focuses on an in-depth segmentation of this market based by types, aircraft types and technology. The geographic segmentation of the report covers major regions including; North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa, and South America (SAM). The regional market has been further categorized by respective countries. By type segment, services accounted for the largest market share and is expected to grow with a highest market growth in 2017; whereas, regionally, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
- This report provides a detailed study of market trends and forecast from 2019 to 2025, which assist to identify the prevailing market opportunities.
- In-depth coverage of the global market that includes drivers, restraints, and opportunities, helps professionals to understand the market behavior in a better way.
- This study further includes market share analysis in terms of type and applications.
- Detailed study of the strategies of key leaders, partnerships, and acquisitions in the market is provided.
- Porter’s Five Forces analysis examines the competitive structure of the market and assists strategists in better decision-making.
