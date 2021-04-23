Industrial Ethernet Switch Global Market By Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin, Sales Volume, Sales Revenue, Consumption, Future Strategies & Free Sample Report Forecast 2025

Industrial Ethernet Switch Market – 2019

Report Description:

Ethernet switch is a multiport network switch that connects all the computer networking devices together on a computer. It forwards the data only to its destination port where it is required unlike Ethernet hubs which forward the data to all the ports irrespective of the requirement.

The industrial ethernet switch market is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period owing to reduction of business downtime, availability of information at every location fast exchange of data between the selected sections, and automation that improves the productivity.

This report focuses on the global Industrial Ethernet Switch status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Industrial Ethernet Switch development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Cisco

Brocade

Juniper

IBM

Alcatel-Lucent

Check Point

Siemens

HP

Microsoft

Aruba

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Modular switches

Fixed configuration switches

Market segment by Application, split into

Manufacturing

Aerospace and Defense

Electric and Power

Oil and Gas

Automotive and Transportation

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Table Of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Industrial Ethernet Switch Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Modular switches

1.4.3 Fixed configuration switches

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Industrial Ethernet Switch Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Manufacturing

1.5.3 Aerospace and Defense

1.5.4 Electric and Power

1.5.5 Oil and Gas

1.5.6 Automotive and Transportation

1.5.7 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Industrial Ethernet Switch Market Size

2.2 Industrial Ethernet Switch Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Industrial Ethernet Switch Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Industrial Ethernet Switch Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Industrial Ethernet Switch Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Industrial Ethernet Switch Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Industrial Ethernet Switch Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Industrial Ethernet Switch Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Industrial Ethernet Switch Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Industrial Ethernet Switch Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Industrial Ethernet Switch Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

…

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Cisco

12.1.1 Cisco Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Industrial Ethernet Switch Introduction

12.1.4 Cisco Revenue in Industrial Ethernet Switch Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Cisco Recent Development

12.2 Brocade

12.2.1 Brocade Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Industrial Ethernet Switch Introduction

12.2.4 Brocade Revenue in Industrial Ethernet Switch Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Brocade Recent Development

12.3 Juniper

12.3.1 Juniper Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Industrial Ethernet Switch Introduction

12.3.4 Juniper Revenue in Industrial Ethernet Switch Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Juniper Recent Development

12.4 IBM

12.4.1 IBM Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Industrial Ethernet Switch Introduction

12.4.4 IBM Revenue in Industrial Ethernet Switch Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 IBM Recent Development

12.5 Alcatel-Lucent

12.5.1 Alcatel-Lucent Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Industrial Ethernet Switch Introduction

12.5.4 Alcatel-Lucent Revenue in Industrial Ethernet Switch Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Alcatel-Lucent Recent Development

12.6 Check Point

12.6.1 Check Point Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Industrial Ethernet Switch Introduction

12.6.4 Check Point Revenue in Industrial Ethernet Switch Business (2014-2019)

Continued …

