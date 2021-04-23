IoT in Smart Farming Market 2019 Global Top Players, Share, Trend, Technology, Growth Analysis & Free Sample Report Forecast To 2025

IoT in Smart Farming Market – 2019

The Internet of Things (IoT) is the network of physical devices, vehicles, home appliances, and other items embedded with electronics, software, sensors, actuators, and connectivity which enables these things to connect and exchange data, creating opportunities for more direct integration of the physical world into computer-based systems, resulting in efficiency improvements, economic benefits, and reduced human exertions.

There are numerous IoT applications in farming such as collecting data on temperature, rainfall, humidity, wind speed, pest infestation, and soil content. This data can be used to automate farming techniques, take informed decisions to improve quality and quantity, minimize risk and waste, and reduce effort required to manage crops. For example, farmers can now monitor soil temperature and moisture from afar, and even apply IoT-acquired data to precision fertilization programs.

This report focuses on the global IoT in Smart Farming status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the IoT in Smart Farming development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Cisco

IBM

KaaIoT Technologies

Oracle

Trimble

Virtus Nutrition

John Deere

Precision Planting

Accenture

AGCO

Auroras

CEMA

DigiReach

Libelium

Link Labs

Mouser Electronics

Postscapes

Pycno

SemiosBio Technologies

Senix

Senseye

Sensolus

SmartFarming

Softweb Solutions

Solution Analysts

Topcon Positioning Systems

Market analysis by product type

Hardware

Software

Service

Market analysis by market

Water Supply Management

Precision Agriculture

Integrated Pest Management

Market analysis by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Table Of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.2 Hardware

1.4.3 Software

1.4.4 Service

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global IoT in Smart Farming Market Share by Application (2018-2025)

1.5.2 Water Supply Management

1.5.3 Precision Agriculture

1.5.4 Integrated Pest Management

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 IoT in Smart Farming Market Size

2.2 IoT in Smart Farming Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 IoT in Smart Farming Market Size by Regions (2018-2025)

2.2.2 IoT in Smart Farming Market Share by Regions (2018-2025)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Use Cases

3 Key Players

3.1 IoT in Smart Farming Revenue by Manufacturers (2018-2019)

3.2 IoT in Smart Farming Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players IoT in Smart Farming Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into IoT in Smart Farming Market

3.5 Key Players IoT in Smart Farming Funding/Investment Analysis

3.6 Global Key Players IoT in Smart Farming Valuation & Market Capitalization

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

…

9 International Players Profiles

9.1 Cisco

9.1.1 Cisco Company Details

9.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

9.1.3 IoT in Smart Farming Introduction

9.1.4 Cisco Revenue in IoT in Smart Farming Business (2018-2019)

9.1.5 Cisco Recent Development

9.2 IBM

9.2.1 IBM Company Details

9.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

9.2.3 IoT in Smart Farming Introduction

9.2.4 IBM Revenue in IoT in Smart Farming Business (2018-2019)

9.2.5 IBM Recent Development

9.3 KaaIoT Technologies

9.3.1 KaaIoT Technologies Company Details

9.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

9.3.3 IoT in Smart Farming Introduction

9.3.4 KaaIoT Technologies Revenue in IoT in Smart Farming Business (2018-2019)

9.3.5 KaaIoT Technologies Recent Development

9.4 Oracle

9.4.1 Oracle Company Details

9.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

9.4.3 IoT in Smart Farming Introduction

9.4.4 Oracle Revenue in IoT in Smart Farming Business (2018-2019)

9.4.5 Oracle Recent Development

9.5 Trimble

9.5.1 Trimble Company Details

9.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

9.5.3 IoT in Smart Farming Introduction

9.5.4 Trimble Revenue in IoT in Smart Farming Business (2017-2018)

9.5.5 Trimble Recent Development

9.6 Virtus Nutrition

9.6.1 Virtus Nutrition Company Details

9.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

9.6.3 IoT in Smart Farming Introduction

9.6.4 Virtus Nutrition Revenue in IoT in Smart Farming Business (2017-2018)

9.6.5 Virtus Nutrition Recent Development

Continued …

