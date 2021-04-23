Lottery Market Projected to Register 4.5% CAGR to 2024 | China Welfare Lottery, China Sports Lottery, Hong Kong Jockey Club, Francaise des Jeux,  Camelot Grou,  Loterías y Apuestas del Estado,  Mizuho Bank

Global Lottery Market 2019 by Company Regions Type and Application Forecast to 2024

A lottery is a form of gambling which involves the drawing of lots for a prize. Lotteries are outlawed by some governments, while others endorse it to the extent of organizing a national or state lottery. It is common to find some degree of regulation of lottery by governments.

This report analyzed the annual revenue of lottery types such as: the lotto, Quizzes Type Lottery, Numbers Game and scratch-off instant games.

Currently, there are many vendors in the world Lottery industry, especially in North America, Europe and Asia regions.

The main market players are China Welfare Lottery, China Sports Lottery, Hong Kong Jockey Club, Francaise des Jeux, Camelot Group and so on.

There are four major kinds of Lottery including The Lotto, Quizzes Type Lottery, Numbers Game and Scratch-off Instant Games. Polycarbonate The Lotto is mostly popular, with a market share nearly 42.92 % in 2015.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: China Welfare Lottery, China Sports Lottery, Hong Kong Jockey Club, Francaise des Jeux, Camelot Grou, Loterías y Apuestas del Estado, Mizuho Bank Ltd., Singapore Pools, California Lottery, Florida Lottery, GTECH, New York State Lottery, INTRALOT, MDJ, Connecticut Lottery Corporation, Berjaya Sports Toto Berhad, Magnum, Minnesota State Lottery, Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation

The global Lottery market is valued at 302300 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 393900 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Lottery.

This report studies the Lottery market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Lottery market by product type and applications/end industries.

Table of Content:

1 Lottery Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 China Welfare Lottery

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Lottery Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 China Welfare Lottery Lottery Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 China Sports Lottery

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Lottery Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 China Sports Lottery Lottery Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Hong Kong Jockey Club

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Lottery Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Hong Kong Jockey Club Lottery Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Francaise des Jeux

3 Global Lottery Market Competition, by Players

4 Global Lottery Market Size by Regions

5 North America Lottery Revenue by Countries

6 Europe Lottery Revenue by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific Lottery Revenue by Countries

8 South America Lottery Revenue by Countries

9 Middle East and Africa Revenue Lottery by Countries

10 Global Lottery Market Segment by Type

11 Global Lottery Market Segment by Application

12 Global Lottery Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

