Multimodal Transportation Market for Chemical and Petroleum Industry in the US – Analysis, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2018 – 2022

Multimodal Transportation Market for Chemical and Petroleum Industry in the US 2018

multimodal transportation refers to a transport system operated by a carrier, with more than one mode of transportation under the control or ownership of one operator.

The analysts forecast the multimodal transportation market for chemical and petroleum industry in the US to grow at a CAGR of 7.20% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the multimodal transportation market for chemical and petroleum industry in the US for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of multimodal transportation.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Multimodal Transportation Market for Chemical and Petroleum Industry in the US 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years.

Key vendors

• BDP International

• C.H. Robinson

• Crowley Maritime

• DB Schenker

• KUEHNE+NAGEL

• YUSEN LOGISTICS

Market driver

• Expansion in Panama Canal driving container throughput in the US

Market challenge

• Port congestion increasing overhauling time, impacts the service level agreements (SLA)

Market trend

• Increasing use of ICT in multimodal transportation

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

• Market ecosystem

• Market characteristics

• Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

• Market definition

• Market sizing 2017

• Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

• Bargaining power of buyers

• Bargaining power of suppliers

• Threat of new entrants

• Threat of substitutes

• Threat of rivalry

• Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TRANSPORTATION-MODE

• Segmentation by transportation-mode

• Comparison by transportation-mode

• Rail-road – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Road-water – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Road-air– Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Others – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Market opportunity by transportation-mode

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

• Segmentation by end-user

• Comparison by end-user

• Chemical industry – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Petroleum industry – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Market opportunity by end-user

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

• Increasing use of ICT in multimodal transportation

• Rise in online freight exchange

• Increased use of electronic logging devices in multimodal transportation

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

• Overview

• Landscape disruption

• Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

• Vendors covered

• Vendor classification

• Market positioning of vendors

• BDP International

• C.H. Robinson

• Crowley Maritime

• DB Schenker

• KUEHNE+NAGEL

• YUSEN LOGISTICS

..…..Continued

