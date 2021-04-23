Organic Baby Food Market is projected to reach at $11,592 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 10.15% from 2017 to 2023

The organic baby food market was valued at $5,834 million in 2016, and is projected to reach at $11,592 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 10.15% from 2017 to 2023.

Rise in parental concerns with respect to babys health and nutrition, increase in awareness about benefits of organic products, eco-friendly farming techniques, rise in disposable income of consumers, growth in standard of living encourages the adoption of organic baby food products, and improved distribution channels in the industry drive the organic baby food market growth. However, premium price and certain government regulations for the approval of organic food & beverage hamper the organic baby food market growth. Various government initiatives and investment of government and private investors in the organic baby food industry are expected to provide numerous growth opportunities for the global organic baby food market. Moreover, increase in working women and growth of nuclear families have led to the adoption of organic baby food products.

The key players profiled in the organic baby food market include Abbott laboratories, Nestl S. A, Hero Group, Amara Organics, Danone, Plum organics, The Hein celestial group, North Castle Partners, LLC. HiPP GmbH & Co. Vertrieb KG, and Baby Gourmet Foods Inc.

The organic baby food market is segmented on the basis of product, mode of sale, and geography. On the basis of product, organic baby food market is categorized into prepared baby food, dried baby food infant milk formula, and others. On the basis of mode of sale, the organic baby food market is classified into offline and online. Based on geography, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key Findings of the Organic Baby Food Market:

In 2016, the offline mode of sale segment accounted for the maximum revenue, and is projected to grow at a notable CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period.

The organic infant milk formula market accounted for 12.2% share in the global organic baby food market.

China is the major shareholder in the Asia-Pacific organic baby food market, accounting for more than 28% share in 2016.

KEY BENEFITS TO STAKEHOLDERS

Porter’s Five Forces model analyzes the potential of buyers & suppliers, and the competitive sketch of the market, which is expected to help the market players to develop strategies accordingly.

It outlines the current trends and future scenario of the market from 2017 to 2023 to understand the prevailing opportunities and the investment pockets.

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the organic baby food market to identify the potential investment pockets.

The key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their detailed impact analyses are elucidated.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Introduction

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Chapter 3: Market Overview

Chapter 4: Organic Baby Food Market by Product Type

Chapter 5: Organic Baby Food Market, By Mode of Sale

Chapter 6: Organic Baby Food Market, By Region

Chapter 8: Company Profiles

