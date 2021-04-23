Organic Hair Color Market Demand 2019: Emerging Trends, Competitive Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Foreseen to 2023

Organic Hair Color Market is also driven by the various factors. As organic ingredients based hair color contains several nutrients such as protein, vitamins, and minerals. It helps in strengthening the hair from the roots and reduces hair fall as well as has anti-dandruff properties, thereby leaving hair looking healthy. Apart from that, the products do not have any contents of chemicals such as ammonia and PPD. So, organic hair color is considered to be safer to use by people with sensitive skin.

However, organic hair color is not an economical option for the consumers, which is expected to hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period. Also, high startup cost and complexity involved in the certification process can pose a major challenge to the organic hair color market. Nevertheless, all these factors are boosting the global organic hair color market to grow at the CAGR of 12.34% during the forecast period of 2017-2023.

Market Forecast

Increasing health consciousness has increased the demand for organic hair colors. Consumers are becoming aware of the adverse effects of synthetic hair color, which is expected to fuel the sales of organic hair color at a global level. Due to the increasing per capita disposable income, consumers are more inclined to adopt high price products in order to obtain the better quality. Also, increasing government initiatives in the developing economies is further propelling the sales of organic products in the near future.

Downstream Analysis

The global organic hair color market is segmented into product type, form, end use, and distribution channel.

Among the product type, the permanent hair color segment is anticipated to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Also, the segment is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 12.59% during the given period. The permanent hair color products provide long-lasting color. Permanent colors are available in a wide range and are usually more natural-looking than the products in the other segments. Among form of organic hair color, the powder segment is accounting for approximately 55% market share followed by pharmaceuticals accounting for 69.03% of the global organic hair color market. The segment is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 12.40% during the forecast period 2017-2023. In the end user, the residential segment is estimated to account for the highest market proportion of 75.1% in the year of 2017 and the trend is expected to continue throughout the forecast period of 2017-2023. The commercial segment is also projected to witness the highest growth rate of 13.2% during the forecast period of 2017-2023.

Competitive analysis

This report includes a study of strategies used in the market, mergers, and acquisitions and multiple product launches by organic hair color market players. It further includes product portfolios and developments of leading players, which includes

Aubrey Organics (U.S.)

Natulique (Denmark)

Radico (India)

Indus Valley Couple & Twins SAS France (France)

J.S Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd. (India)

Herbatint (Italy)

Organic saloon systems(U.S.)

TVAM(India)

The organic hair color market is competitive with major market players operating at the global level. The key industry players in the organic hair color market have adopted the strategies such as geographical expansion, new product launch, acquisitions, agreement, joint venture & R&D to strengthen their business portfolio. Most of the companies operating in this market are focusing on expanding its operations across the geographies, augmenting its capabilities and investing in research and development to offer variety of products.

Region Analysis

The Global Organic Hair Color market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The North America region is accounted for 34.8% market proportion in the year of 2017 in the global organic hair color market and it is estimated to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period of 2017-2023. The growth of the North America region is anticipated to be driven by the various factors. Continuous product innovation is one of the major factors for the growth of the market. However, the Asia Pacific region is projected to expand at a high pace of 13.27% during the forecast period of 2017-2023.

