Performance Elastomers Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2018 – 2022

Performance elastomers are high performance synthetic rubbers that have a high resistance to heat, oil, compression set, acids, and solvents.

The analysts forecast the global performance elastomers market to grow at a CAGR of 7.47% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global performance elastomers market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Performance Elastomers Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• 3M

• DAIKIN INDUSTRIES

• DowDuPont

• Shin-Etsu Chemical

• Solvay

• ZEON CORPORATION

Market driver

• Increasing demand for performance elastomers in automotive industry

Market challenge

• Stagnant growth for performance elastomers in developed countries

Market trend

• Fluctuating demand and supply

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

• Market ecosystem

• Market characteristics

• Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

• Market definition

• Market sizing 2017

• Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

• Bargaining power of buyers

• Bargaining power of suppliers

• Threat of new entrants

• Threat of substitutes

• Threat of rivalry

• Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

• Segmentation by type

• Comparison by type

• Global performance elastomers market by silicone – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Global performance elastomers market by nitrile – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Global performance elastomers market by fluoroelastomers – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Global performance elastomers market by others – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Market opportunity by type

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

• Segmentation by end-user

• Comparison by end-user

• Global performance elastomers market by automotive – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Global performance elastomers market by electrical and electronics – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Global performance elastomers market by construction – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Global performance elastomers market by medical – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Global performance elastomers market by others – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Market opportunity by end-user

PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

• Geographical segmentation

• Regional comparison

• Performance elastomers market in APAC – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Performance elastomers market in EMEA – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Performance elastomers market in Americas – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

• Fluctuating demand supply

• Shift in the use of performance elastomers containing high-temperature vulcanized rubber to liquid silicone rubber

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

• Overview

• Landscape disruption

• Competitive scenario

• Major market vendors

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

• Vendors covered

• Vendor classification

• Market positioning of vendors

• 3M

• DAIKIN INDUSTRIES

• DowDuPont

• Shin-Etsu Chemical

• Solvay

• ZEON CORPORATION

..…..Continued

