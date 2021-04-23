Point-of-Care Data Management Systems Market to 2025 – Siemens AG, Hemocue, Abbott, Radiometer Medical APS, Telcor, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., POC Medical Systems, Esaote SpA, Hedera Biomedics

The “Global Point-Of-Care Data Management Systems Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the healthcare IT industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Point-of-Care data management systems market with detailed market segmentation by component, mode of delivery, end user and geography. The global point-of-care data management systems market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Point-of-Care data management systems market is expected to increase significantly in the coming years, owing to the factors such as adoption of digital technologies for data management and inclination of various healthcare organizations towards electronic health records (EHR). The data management systems manufacturers have potential opportunities to develop platforms with reduced costs of installation and set-up of the Point-of-Care data management systems. Thus, the factors are likely to propel the Point-of-Care data management systems market in the forecasted period.

Paper-based data and manual data management among large healthcare facilities is a tedious and cumbersome procedure that demands extensive resources and is relatively prone to loss of data and other human errors. Point-of-Care data management solutions serve to be a reliable and sophisticated solution for the management of data at various healthcare facilities. The POC management data systems facilitates clinicians and healthcare providers to make easy decisions and access patient’s data easily without the need for handling of manual prescriptions, test-results and medical record sheets. These systems can be operated through various modes of delivery and can be operated by multiple users at a single time.

The key players influencing the point-of-care data management systems market are Siemens AG, Hemocue, Abbott, Radiometer Medical APS, Telcor, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., POC Medical Systems, Esaote SpA, Hedera Biomedics SRL, Seaward Electronic Ltd.

North America is anticipated to dominate the largest market share for the point-of-care data management systems market followed by Europe. The market is primarily driven due to the increasing healthcare infrastructure budget, well-established healthcare infrastructure, and increased incidence of lifestyle diseases. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing due to the modernized infrastructure and adopting advanced techniques for healthcare. In addition, the increase in the information technology industry is developing services and solutions for the healthcare industry. Therefore, the point-of-care data management systems market is likely to propel in the coming future.

The global point-of-care data management systems market is segmented on the basis of component, mode of delivery and end user. On the basis of component the segment is classified into hardware and software. The mode of delivery segment is further segmented into web-based, cloud-based and on-premises. Likewise, the end user is segmented as hospitals, clinics and diagnostic laboratories.

The point-of-care data management systems market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global point-of-care data management systems market based on payer service, provider service and pharmaceutical service. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall Point-of-care data management systems market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The point-of-care data management systems market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region