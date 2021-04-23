Polyurethane Coating Market 2018 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation, Analysis and Forecast to 2022
Polyurethane Coating Market 2018
This report studies the global Polyurethane Coating market status and forecast, categorizes the global Polyurethane Coating market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).
The major manufacturers covered in this report
Akzo Nobel N.V.
Ppg Industries
Sherwin Williams
Rpm International Inc
Axalta Coating Systems
Asian Paints Limited
Basf Se
Bayer Materialscience
Jotun A/S
Valspar Corporation
The regional scope of the study is as follows:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
Turkey
Rest of Middle East & Africa
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Solvent-Borne
Water-Borne
High Solids
PU Powder Coating
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
Automotive & Transportation
Wood & Furniture
Industrial
Construction
Textile & Apparels
Electrical & Electronics
Others
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
Global Polyurethane Coating Market Research Report 2018
1 Polyurethane Coating Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Polyurethane Coating
1.2 Polyurethane Coating Segment by Type (Product Category)
1.2.1 Global Polyurethane Coating Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)
1.2.2 Global Polyurethane Coating Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017
1.2.3 Solvent-Borne
1.2.4 Water-Borne
1.2.5 High Solids
1.2.6 PU Powder Coating
1.3 Global Polyurethane Coating Segment by Application
1.3.1 Polyurethane Coating Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)
1.3.2 Automotive & Transportation
1.3.3 Wood & Furniture
1.3.4 Industrial
1.3.5 Construction
1.3.6 Textile & Apparels
1.3.7 Electrical & Electronics
1.3.8 Others
1.4 Global Polyurethane Coating Market by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.1 Global Polyurethane Coating Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Polyurethane Coating (2013-2025)
1.5.1 Global Polyurethane Coating Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Global Polyurethane Coating Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
…
7 Global Polyurethane Coating Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
7.1 Akzo Nobel N.V.
7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.1.2 Polyurethane Coating Product Category, Application and Specification
7.1.2.1 Product A
7.1.2.2 Product B
7.1.3 Akzo Nobel N.V. Polyurethane Coating Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.2 Ppg Industries
7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.2.2 Polyurethane Coating Product Category, Application and Specification
7.2.2.1 Product A
7.2.2.2 Product B
7.2.3 Ppg Industries Polyurethane Coating Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.3 Sherwin Williams
7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.3.2 Polyurethane Coating Product Category, Application and Specification
7.3.2.1 Product A
7.3.2.2 Product B
7.3.3 Sherwin Williams Polyurethane Coating Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.4 Rpm International Inc
7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.4.2 Polyurethane Coating Product Category, Application and Specification
7.4.2.1 Product A
7.4.2.2 Product B
7.4.3 Rpm International Inc Polyurethane Coating Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.5 Axalta Coating Systems
7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.5.2 Polyurethane Coating Product Category, Application and Specification
7.5.2.1 Product A
7.5.2.2 Product B
7.5.3 Axalta Coating Systems Polyurethane Coating Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.6 Asian Paints Limited
7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.6.2 Polyurethane Coating Product Category, Application and Specification
7.6.2.1 Product A
7.6.2.2 Product B
7.6.3 Asian Paints Limited Polyurethane Coating Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.7 Basf Se
7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.7.2 Polyurethane Coating Product Category, Application and Specification
7.7.2.1 Product A
7.7.2.2 Product B
7.7.3 Basf Se Polyurethane Coating Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.8 Bayer Materialscience
7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.8.2 Polyurethane Coating Product Category, Application and Specification
7.8.2.1 Product A
7.8.2.2 Product B
7.8.3 Bayer Materialscience Polyurethane Coating Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview
..…..Continued
