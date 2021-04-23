Polyurethane Coating Market 2018 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation, Analysis and Forecast to 2022

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On -“Polyurethane Coating Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2018 – 2022”

Polyurethane Coating Market 2018

This report studies the global Polyurethane Coating market status and forecast, categorizes the global Polyurethane Coating market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Ppg Industries

Sherwin Williams

Rpm International Inc

Axalta Coating Systems

Asian Paints Limited

Basf Se

Bayer Materialscience

Jotun A/S

Valspar Corporation

Request Free Sample Report @

https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3141189-global-polyurethane-coating-market-research-report-2018

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

The regional scope of the study is as follows:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Solvent-Borne

Water-Borne

High Solids

PU Powder Coating

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Automotive & Transportation

Wood & Furniture

Industrial

Construction

Textile & Apparels

Electrical & Electronics

Others

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3141189-global-polyurethane-coating-market-research-report-2018

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

Global Polyurethane Coating Market Research Report 2018

1 Polyurethane Coating Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Polyurethane Coating

1.2 Polyurethane Coating Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Polyurethane Coating Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Polyurethane Coating Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Solvent-Borne

1.2.4 Water-Borne

1.2.5 High Solids

1.2.6 PU Powder Coating

1.3 Global Polyurethane Coating Segment by Application

1.3.1 Polyurethane Coating Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Automotive & Transportation

1.3.3 Wood & Furniture

1.3.4 Industrial

1.3.5 Construction

1.3.6 Textile & Apparels

1.3.7 Electrical & Electronics

1.3.8 Others

1.4 Global Polyurethane Coating Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global Polyurethane Coating Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Polyurethane Coating (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Polyurethane Coating Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Polyurethane Coating Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

…

7 Global Polyurethane Coating Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 Akzo Nobel N.V.

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.1.2 Polyurethane Coating Product Category, Application and Specification

7.1.2.1 Product A

7.1.2.2 Product B

7.1.3 Akzo Nobel N.V. Polyurethane Coating Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.2 Ppg Industries

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.2.2 Polyurethane Coating Product Category, Application and Specification

7.2.2.1 Product A

7.2.2.2 Product B

7.2.3 Ppg Industries Polyurethane Coating Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.3 Sherwin Williams

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.3.2 Polyurethane Coating Product Category, Application and Specification

7.3.2.1 Product A

7.3.2.2 Product B

7.3.3 Sherwin Williams Polyurethane Coating Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.4 Rpm International Inc

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.4.2 Polyurethane Coating Product Category, Application and Specification

7.4.2.1 Product A

7.4.2.2 Product B

7.4.3 Rpm International Inc Polyurethane Coating Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.5 Axalta Coating Systems

7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.5.2 Polyurethane Coating Product Category, Application and Specification

7.5.2.1 Product A

7.5.2.2 Product B

7.5.3 Axalta Coating Systems Polyurethane Coating Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.6 Asian Paints Limited

7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.6.2 Polyurethane Coating Product Category, Application and Specification

7.6.2.1 Product A

7.6.2.2 Product B

7.6.3 Asian Paints Limited Polyurethane Coating Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.7 Basf Se

7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.7.2 Polyurethane Coating Product Category, Application and Specification

7.7.2.1 Product A

7.7.2.2 Product B

7.7.3 Basf Se Polyurethane Coating Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.8 Bayer Materialscience

7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.8.2 Polyurethane Coating Product Category, Application and Specification

7.8.2.1 Product A

7.8.2.2 Product B

7.8.3 Bayer Materialscience Polyurethane Coating Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview

..…..Continued

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India