Proteomics Market -Growth Opportunities, Recent Trends, Forecast by Types and Application
A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” Proteomics Market – By Component (Instruments, Reagents, Services), By Application (Drug Discovery, Disease Diagnosis and Others) & Global Region – Market Size, Trends, Opportunity and Forecast 2018-2024” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the global and regional/market. The Global Proteomics Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.
The proteomics market is likely to mask a CAGR of 14.9% during the projected period. Further, the market was deliberate at USD XXXX billion in 2018 and is anticipated to reach a valuation of USD XXXX billion by the end of the projected period. Proteomics was first coined by Marc Wilkins in 1996 to symbolize the protein complement of a genome which produced or modified by an organism or system. Proteomics is the study of protein structure in both active and inactive states of functional genomics and known as proteome.
The increasing vulnerable diseases such as, cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular are the major factors, which are encouraging the demand for proteomics. The rising research and development activities in the areas of personalized medicine and drug discovery are projected to enhance the growth of the proteomics market in the near future. Moreover, the increasing pharmaceutical companies in drug discovery and biotechnology along with R&D expenditure on the development of proteomics are the key factors that are projected to encourage the growth of the proteomics market in upcoming years. Further, rising patient awareness regarding the early treatment of high-risk diseases is one of the major factors that have contributed to the growth of the proteomics market. Additionally, recent developments in the proteomics market including acquisitions & mergers, new product launch, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, and regional expansion of major participants involved in the proteomics market on a global and regional basis have fostered the market growth considerably throughout the globe. Furthermore, the availability of proteomics instruments such as microarray, chromatography, spectrometry, and others for measuring several genes, proteins, mass-to-charge ratio in a body in both developed and emerging market boosts the market growth of proteomics.
Moreover, improving healthcare infrastructure across the globe is one of the major factors that are positively influencing the growth of the proteomics market. Based on application, the proteomics market is segmented into drug discovery, clinical diagnostics, and other applications. The drug discovery segment is estimated to account for the largest market share in 2018. Proteomics technologies in drug discovery minimize the cost, time, and resource requirements of chemical synthesis and the biological testing of drugs. Also, these technologies provide the details of chemical and biological information about ligands and are being used to identify and optimize new drugs using computational techniques, which is further boosting the adoption of proteomics techniques in drug discovery applications. Additionally, the increase in continuous technological advancements in the proteomics product is one of the key developmental strategies adopted by the market players in the proteomics market. For instance, in June 2018 Bruker Corporation company introduced scimaXTM magnetic resonance mass spectrometer product (MRMS), at the ASMS (American Society for Mass Spectrometry).
In addition to this, in March 2017, ThermoFisher Scientific Incorporation launched iXR Raman Spectrometer for rapid and accurate chemical and structural analysis of genomics. Region-wise, North America is the strongest market for the proteomics market as the investments in the development of structure-based drug designs is increasing and also the government investments in genomics and proteomics research are considerably high in North America countries as compare to other countries. Moreover, the rising focus of stakeholders on research projects involving proteins, associated biomolecules, and genes are the major factors propelling the growth of the market in the North America region. However, the high cost associated with proteomics components and low biomarker discovery-to-approval ratio pose a threat to the growth of the proteomics market.
Segmentation
The research offers a comprehensive analysis of Proteomics market with respect to following sub-markets:
By Component
– Instruments
– – Microarray
– – Spectrometry
– – – – Mass Spectrometry
– – – – NMR Spectrometry
– – Chromatography
– – – – HPLC Systems
– – – – Ion Chromatography
– – – – Affinity Chromatography
– – – – Supercritical Fluid Chromatography
– – – – Others
– Reagents
– – – – X-ray Crystallography
– – – – Electrophoresis
– – – – Protein Fractionation Reagents
– – – – Others
– Services
– – – – laboratory services
– – – – Data analysis services
By Application
– Drug Discovery
– Disease Diagnosis
– Others
By Geography
– North America (U.S. & Canada)
– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)
– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)
– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)
– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)
Competitive landscape
The report profiles various major market players such as,
– Thermo Fisher Scientific Incorporation
– Agilent Technologies Incorporation
– GE Healthcare
– Bio-Rad Laboratories Incorporation
– Danaher Corporation
– Luminex Corporation
– Bruker Corporation
– Merck Group
– Waters Corporation
– Creative Proteomics
– Promega Corporation
– Others Prominent Players.
Competitive landscape analysis provides detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business and performance such as technology information, revenue breakup by segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, risk analysis, key facts, company overview, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, new product development, recent news (acquisition, expansion, technology development, research & development expansion and other market activities.
