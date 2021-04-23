Single Sign-on Market 2019 Global Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025

Single Sign-on Market 2019

Single sign-on (SSO) is a property of access control of multiple related, yet independent, software systems. With this property, a user logs in with a single ID and password to gain access to a connected system or systems without using different usernames or passwords, or in some configurations seamlessly sign on at each system.

North America is expected to account for the maximum share of the single sign-on market during the forecast period due to the implementation of single sign-on solutions across varied industries in this region. However, major growth is expected to be witnessed in the Asia-Pacific region, which is expected to grow at the highest CAGR by 2023, mainly attributed to the increasing adoption of single sign-on solutions across India, China, Japan, and Australia.

In 2018, the global Single Sign-On Market size was 770 million US$ and it is expected to reach 2130 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 13.6% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Single Sign-on status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Single Sign-on development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

IBM

CA Technologies

Dell

Oracle

Okta

Onelogin

Ping Identity

Netiq

SailPoint

Centrify

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Enterprise Single Sign-on

Federated & Web-based Single Sign-on

Windows Integrated Single Sign-on

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Retail & CPG

Public Sector & Utilities

Education, Communications Media & Services

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Travel & Hospitality

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Single Sign-on status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Single Sign-on development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

