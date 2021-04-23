Single Sign-on Market 2019 Global Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025
Single sign-on (SSO) is a property of access control of multiple related, yet independent, software systems. With this property, a user logs in with a single ID and password to gain access to a connected system or systems without using different usernames or passwords, or in some configurations seamlessly sign on at each system.
North America is expected to account for the maximum share of the single sign-on market during the forecast period due to the implementation of single sign-on solutions across varied industries in this region. However, major growth is expected to be witnessed in the Asia-Pacific region, which is expected to grow at the highest CAGR by 2023, mainly attributed to the increasing adoption of single sign-on solutions across India, China, Japan, and Australia.
In 2018, the global Single Sign-On Market size was 770 million US$ and it is expected to reach 2130 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 13.6% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Single Sign-on status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Single Sign-on development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
IBM
CA Technologies
Dell
Oracle
Okta
Onelogin
Ping Identity
Netiq
SailPoint
Centrify
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Enterprise Single Sign-on
Federated & Web-based Single Sign-on
Windows Integrated Single Sign-on
Market segment by Application, split into
BFSI
IT & Telecom
Retail & CPG
Public Sector & Utilities
Education, Communications Media & Services
Healthcare & Life Sciences
Travel & Hospitality
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Single Sign-on status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Single Sign-on development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Single Sign-on Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Enterprise Single Sign-on
1.4.3 Federated & Web-based Single Sign-on
1.4.4 Windows Integrated Single Sign-on
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Single Sign-on Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 BFSI
1.5.3 IT & Telecom
1.5.4 Retail & CPG
1.5.5 Public Sector & Utilities
1.5.6 Education, Communications Media & Services
1.5.7 Healthcare & Life Sciences
1.5.8 Travel & Hospitality
1.5.9 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Single Sign-on Market Size
2.2 Single Sign-on Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Single Sign-on Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Single Sign-on Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
………
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 IBM
12.1.1 IBM Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Single Sign-on Introduction
12.1.4 IBM Revenue in Single Sign-on Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 IBM Recent Development
12.2 CA Technologies
12.2.1 CA Technologies Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Single Sign-on Introduction
12.2.4 CA Technologies Revenue in Single Sign-on Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 CA Technologies Recent Development
12.3 Dell
12.3.1 Dell Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Single Sign-on Introduction
12.3.4 Dell Revenue in Single Sign-on Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Dell Recent Development
12.4 Oracle
12.4.1 Oracle Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Single Sign-on Introduction
12.4.4 Oracle Revenue in Single Sign-on Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Oracle Recent Development
12.5 Okta
12.5.1 Okta Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Single Sign-on Introduction
12.5.4 Okta Revenue in Single Sign-on Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Okta Recent Development
12.6 Onelogin
12.6.1 Onelogin Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Single Sign-on Introduction
12.6.4 Onelogin Revenue in Single Sign-on Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Onelogin Recent Development
12.7 Ping Identity
12.7.1 Ping Identity Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Single Sign-on Introduction
12.7.4 Ping Identity Revenue in Single Sign-on Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Ping Identity Recent Development
12.8 Netiq
12.8.1 Netiq Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Single Sign-on Introduction
12.8.4 Netiq Revenue in Single Sign-on Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Netiq Recent Development
Continued…..
