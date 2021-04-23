Small Drones Market boosted by rising demand for digitization in organizations with key player Boeing, Elbit Systems, Israel Aerospace Industries, Turkish Aerospace Industries

The airborne drones have gained immense popularity over the decades. Initially, the drones were developed for the military purpose, however, with the advent of drones for the usage in commercial applications, the market for drones witnessed exponential growth trajectory. In recent years, the technology leaders along with several aerospace companies are introducing miniaturized technologies, which is attracting several commercial consumers, defense forces and law enforcement agencies across the globe. This factor is a key driving factor for the small drones market. Another factor catalyzing the growth of small drones market is the increasing application in maritime patrol by the defense forces and homeland security teams. In recent years, several well-established parcel delivery service companies use small UAVs to deliver the consignment within a short span of time. The procurement of small UAV in the parcel delivery industry is increasing, and as a result, the small drones market is escalating year on year. The manufacturers of small drones are constantly upgrading their technologies to increase the payload, which is anticipated to boost the small drones market in the coming years.

The key players influencing the market are:

1. Lockheed Martin Corporation

2. Boeing

3. Thales Group

4. Elbit Systems Ltd.

5. Israel Aerospace Industries

6. Turkish Aerospace Industries

7. SAAB AB

8. Micro Drones

9. Northrop Grumman Corporation

10. DJI

