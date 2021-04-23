Smart Grid Storage Technologies Global Market 2019-2025: Beacon Power, Altairnano, Ice Energy, Xtreme Power
Smart Grid Storage Technologies Market 2019
The smart grid storage technology refers to the method used to store electricity on a large scale with integration of smart grid system.
In 2018, the global Smart Grid Storage Technologies market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Smart Grid Storage Technologies status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Smart Grid Storage Technologies development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Beacon Power
Altairnano
Ice Energy
Xtreme Power
ABB Ltd
Samsung SDI Energy
Sumitomo
GE Energy Storage
PolyPlus Battery Company
Highview Power Storage
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Lead-Acid Storage Technologies
Sulphur Storage Technologies
Lithium-Ion Storage Technologies
Supercapacitors Storage Technologies
Flow Wheel Storage Technologies
Other
Market segment by Application, split into
Power Utilities
Independent Power Producers (IPPs)
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
