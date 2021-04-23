Styrenic Block Copolymers Market Growth , Trends and Forecast to 2027 – Asahi Kasei , Chevron Phillips Chemical Company , Chi Mei Corp. , Eastman Chemical Company , INEOS Styrolution , JSR , LCY CHEMICAL CORP. , LG Chem Ltd.

The styrenic block copolymers (SBC) are thermoplastic elastomers which are produced by the ionic polymerization. The three types of styrenic block copolymers include Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS), Styrene-Isoprene-Styrene (SIS), and Hydrogenated SBC (HSBC). SBC provides valuable performance enhancement for polymers such as compatibility, impact resistance, adhesion, recyclability useful in everyday applications. These are widely used in gasket materials, sealants, toy products, hot melt adhesives, bitumen products among others. In addition, these are also used in plastics and adhesives as impact modifiers and toughners.

The styrenic block copolymers market is anticipated to witness high growth in the forecast period on account of the high growth of the footwear industry across the globe. Moreover, increasing application of the product in bitumen modification fuels the growth of the styrenic block copolymers market. However, volatile raw materials may hamper the growth of the styrenic block copolymers market. Nonetheless, growing applications in the healthcare industry are likely to showcase significant opportunities for the key players operating in the styrenic block copolymers market during the forecast period.

The “Global Styrenic Block Copolymers Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of styrenic block copolymers market with detailed market segmentation by type, application, end-use industry, and geography. The global styrenic block copolymers market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading styrenic block copolymers market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global styrenic block copolymers market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and end-use industry. Based on type, the market is segmented as styrene-butadiene-styrene (SBS), styrene-isoprene-styrene (SIS), hydrogenated SBC (HSBC). On the basis of the application the market is segmented as paving & roofing, footwear, polymer modification, adhesives & sealants, wires & cables, and others. The market on the basis of the end-use industry is classified as building & construction, rubber, electrical & electronics, polymer manufacturing, healthcare, and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global styrenic block copolymers market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The styrenic block copolymers market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting styrenic block copolymers market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the styrenic block copolymers market in these regions.

