Ammunition Market Estimated to Flourish by 2027 – Top Companies BAE Systems, Denel SOC, General Dynamics, Nammo AS, Northrop Grumman, Olin, Poongsan and RUAG Group

Ammunition is the material scattered, fired, dropped or exploded from any weapon. It is both disposable and the component parts of other weapons that create the effect on a target. All mechanical weapons involve some form of ammunition to function. The Ammunition Market has experienced growth due to an increase in defense expenditures owing to a rise in terrorist activities globally.

A rise in terrorism and related activities, government spending, has increased for anti-terror activities, modernization of military across the globe, and increase use of guns for personal safety or shooting game are driving the ammunition Market. However, stringent regulation towards gun control, differences in economy, legal and political factors across the globe for procurement of ammunition are limiting the market growth. On the Other hand, advancement in technology, intelligence, increased demand for large caliber ammunition from developing economies for the strengthening of armed forces is proving an opportunity for the ammunition Market.

Top Leading Market Players:

1. BAE Systems

2. Denel SOC Ltd

3. General Dynamics Corporation

4. Nammo AS

5. Northrop Grumman Corporation

6. Olin Corporation

7. Poongsan Corporation

8. RUAG Group

9. Thales Group

10. Vista Outdoor Inc

The global ammunition market is segmented on the basis of application, caliber, product, component, guidance, and lethality. Based on application, the market is segmented as defense andcivil & commercial. On the basis of the caliber the market is segmented into small caliber ammunition, medium caliber ammunition, large caliber ammunition, and others. Based on product, the market is segmented as bullets, aerial bombs, grenades, artillery shells, mortars, and others. On the basis of the component, the market is segmented into fuzes & primers, propellants, bases, projectiles and warheads, and others. On the basis of the guidance, the market is segmented into guided andnon-guided. Based on lethality, the market is segmented as less-lethal and lethal.

