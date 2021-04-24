Anti-counterfeit Clothing and Accessories Packaging Market Analysis and Forecast to 2020 by Recent Trends, Developments in Manufacturing Technology and Regional Growth Overview

The malpractices of counterfeiting activities are majorly associated with premium products as they carry high revenue benefits and a lower risk. The counterfeiting practices of clothing and accessories are rapidly changing from physical markets to e commerce portals. The global anti-counterfeit clothing and accessories packaging market accounted for a revenue of $12 billion in 2014 and is expected to reach $20.5 billion by 2020, registering a CAGR of 9.9% over the forecast period.

Anti-counterfeit Clothing and Accessories Packaging Market Segment by Manufacturers:

Alien Technology Corp., AlpVision, Zebra Technologies Corp., Avery Dennison Corp., Microtrace Solutions, Impinj Incorporation, Applied DNA Science Inc., Brand Integrity International, and RDS Labels.

Presently, the counterfeiting rates of clothing and accessories impedes the financial growth of fashion and luxury goods industry. To overcome counterfeiting practices, authentication technologies are highly preferred techniques for low-cost products. The growing trend of multilayered product protection for fashion accessories would largely boost to the authentication technology market. Local manufactures form the key user segment of economic authentication technologies. A high demand is estimated for the segment of cost-effective authentication technologies during the forecast period.

Anti-counterfeit Clothing and Accessories Packaging Market also analyses the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report studies Anti-counterfeit Clothing and Accessories Packaging in Global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAMEA.

Anti-counterfeit Clothing and Accessories Packaging Market Segment by TECHNOLOGIES: Authentication technology, Ink and dyes, Holograms, Watermarks, Taggants, Track and trace technology, Barcode technology, RFID technology.

KEY BENEFITS

The report highlights key market drivers and restraints across all verticals of the anti-counterfeit packaging market

SWOT analysis helps study the internal environment of the leading companies, effectively, for strategy formulation

Porter??s five forces analysis examines the competitive structure of the global anti-counterfeit technologies market and would help market strategists in making informed decisions

The report describes the market intellect along with the current trends and revenue for the period 2014-2020.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4 WORLD Anti-counterfeit Clothing and Accessories Packaging MARKET BY TYPE

CHAPTER 5 GLOBAL Anti-counterfeit Clothing and Accessories Packaging MARKET BY END USER

CHAPTER 6 GLOBAL Anti-counterfeit Clothing and Accessories Packaging MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

CHAPTER 7 COMPANY PROFILE

