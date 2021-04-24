Automotive Aftermarket Market Segmentation, Parameters and Prospects 2019 to 2025 Market Research Report

Global Automotive Aftermarket Industry

This report studies the global Automotive Aftermarket market status and forecast, categorizes the global Automotive Aftermarket market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, India and other regions (Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa)

The automotive aftermarket is the secondary market of the automotive industry, concerned with the manufacturing, remanufacturing, distribution, retailing, and installation of all vehicle parts, chemicals, equipment, and accessories, after the sale of the automobile by the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) to the consumer. The parts, accessories, etc. for sale may or may not be manufactured by the OEM.

North America led the automotive aftermarket in terms of revenue in 2016. Advanced technology usage in fabrication of auto parts, surge in automobile production and sales, and digitalization of auto component delivery services are anticipated to spur the market in the region.

The global Automotive Aftermarket market is valued at xx million US$ in 2017 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

3M Company

Continental AG

Delphi Automotive PLC.

Denso Corporation

Federal-Mogul Corporation

Magneti Marelli S.p.A.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

United States

EU

China

Japan

South Korea

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Tire

Battery

Brake Parts

Filters

Body Parts

Lighting & Electronic Components

Wheels

Exhaust Components

Turbochargers

Others

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Automotive Aftermarket capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Automotive Aftermarket manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Automotive Aftermarket are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Automotive Aftermarket Manufacturers

Automotive Aftermarket Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Automotive Aftermarket Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Automotive Aftermarket market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

Some Major Points from Table of content:

Global Automotive Aftermarket Market Research Report 2018

1 Automotive Aftermarket Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Automotive Aftermarket

1.2 Automotive Aftermarket Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Automotive Aftermarket Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Automotive Aftermarket Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Tire

1.2.4 Battery

1.2.5 Brake Parts

1.2.6 Filters

1.2.7 Body Parts

1.2.8 Lighting & Electronic Components

1.2.9 Wheels

1.2.10 Exhaust Components

1.2.11 Turbochargers

1.2.12 Others

1.3 Global Automotive Aftermarket Segment by Application

1.3.1 Automotive Aftermarket Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Passenger Car

1.3.3 Commercial Vehicle

1.4 Global Automotive Aftermarket Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global Automotive Aftermarket Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 United States Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 EU Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 South Korea Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Automotive Aftermarket (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Automotive Aftermarket Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Automotive Aftermarket Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

2 Global Automotive Aftermarket Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Automotive Aftermarket Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.1 Global Automotive Aftermarket Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.2 Global Automotive Aftermarket Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.2 Global Automotive Aftermarket Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.3 Global Automotive Aftermarket Average Price by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.4 Manufacturers Automotive Aftermarket Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type

2.5 Automotive Aftermarket Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Automotive Aftermarket Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Automotive Aftermarket Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Automotive Aftermarket Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2018)

3.1 Global Automotive Aftermarket Capacity and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.2 Global Automotive Aftermarket Production and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.3 Global Automotive Aftermarket Revenue (Value) and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.4 Global Automotive Aftermarket Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.5 United States Automotive Aftermarket Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.6 EU Automotive Aftermarket Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.7 China Automotive Aftermarket Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.8 Japan Automotive Aftermarket Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.9 South Korea Automotive Aftermarket Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.10 India Automotive Aftermarket Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

4 Global Automotive Aftermarket Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Automotive Aftermarket Consumption by Region (2013-2018)

4.2 United States Automotive Aftermarket Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.3 EU Automotive Aftermarket Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.4 China Automotive Aftermarket Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.5 Japan Automotive Aftermarket Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.6 South Korea Automotive Aftermarket Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.7 India Automotive Aftermarket Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

5 Global Automotive Aftermarket Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Automotive Aftermarket Production and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.2 Global Automotive Aftermarket Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.3 Global Automotive Aftermarket Price by Type (2013-2018)

5.4 Global Automotive Aftermarket Production Growth by Type (2013-2018)

6 Global Automotive Aftermarket Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Automotive Aftermarket Consumption and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

6.2 Global Automotive Aftermarket Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)

6.3 Market Drivers and Opportunities

6.3.1 Potential Applications

6.3.2 Emerging Markets/Countries

7 Global Automotive Aftermarket Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 3M Company

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.1.2 Automotive Aftermarket Product Category, Application and Specification

7.1.2.1 Product A

7.1.2.2 Product B

7.1.3 3M Company Automotive Aftermarket Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.2 Continental AG

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.2.2 Automotive Aftermarket Product Category, Application and Specification

7.2.2.1 Product A

7.2.2.2 Product B

7.2.3 Continental AG Automotive Aftermarket Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.3 Delphi Automotive PLC.

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.3.2 Automotive Aftermarket Product Category, Application and Specification

7.3.2.1 Product A

7.3.2.2 Product B

7.3.3 Delphi Automotive PLC. Automotive Aftermarket Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.4 Denso Corporation

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.4.2 Automotive Aftermarket Product Category, Application and Specification

7.4.2.1 Product A

7.4.2.2 Product B

7.4.3 Denso Corporation Automotive Aftermarket Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.5 Federal-Mogul Corporation

7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.5.2 Automotive Aftermarket Product Category, Application and Specification

7.5.2.1 Product A

7.5.2.2 Product B

7.5.3 Federal-Mogul Corporation Automotive Aftermarket Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2018)

7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.6 Magneti Marelli S.p.A.

7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.6.2 Automotive Aftermarket Product Category, Application and Specification

7.6.2.1 Product A

7.6.2.2 Product B

7.6.3 Magneti Marelli S.p.A. Automotive Aftermarket Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.7 Robert Bosch GmbH

7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.7.2 Automotive Aftermarket Product Category, Application and Specification

7.7.2.1 Product A

7.7.2.2 Product B

7.7.3 Robert Bosch GmbH Automotive Aftermarket Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview

8 Automotive Aftermarket Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Automotive Aftermarket Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.1.4 Market Concentration Rate of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.2.1 Raw Materials

8.2.2 Labor Cost

8.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Automotive Aftermarket

9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

9.1 Automotive Aftermarket Industrial Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing

9.3 Raw Materials Sources of Automotive Aftermarket Major Manufacturers in 2017

9.4 Downstream Buyers

Continued…..

