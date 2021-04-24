Automotive Axle & Propeller Shaft Market Expected to Witness the Highest Growth 2022

Overview of Automotive Axle & Propeller Shaft Market

Automotive axle and propeller shafts are key components to generate momentum in vehicles by transferring torque from differential to wheels and engine to differential, respectively. Axles transfer the torque from differential to wheels or serve only as a support for vehicle loads while providing the mounting for wheel assembly. The functioning of the axle depends on the position and type of axle. Commercial vehicles, such as heavy trucks, medium duty trucks, and buses may integrate more than two live axles depending on the application and role of the vehicle, whereas most of the passenger cars are integrated with one live axle & one dead axle. Propeller shaft also known as drive shaft is used to transfer torque from the engine to the differential of the vehicle. Propeller shaft is integrated with the differential using one or more universal joints or jaw couplings. Propeller shafts are capable of transferring large amount of torque with minimum power loss as compared to belt and chain drive systems. Major players in the market are investing huge amount of capital in research & development to enhance their technical expertise, offer new & innovative products, and increase their product portfolio. For instance, in 2015 American Axle & Manufacturing, Inc, a leading manufacturer of axle & propeller shafts invested $113.9 million in R&D to enhance their axle and propeller shaft product portfolio.

The demand for automotive axles and propeller shafts is governed by increase in production and sales of vehicles globally and increase in customer demand for quieter cabin & increased comfort in vehicles. In addition, reduction in maintenance cost of the vehicle is another factor that drives the market. However, volatile price of raw material such as steel and alloy of carbon and aluminum used for manufacturing of axles and propellers slows down the market growth. Moreover, increase in demand of fuel efficient vehicle is expected to provide opportunity for the key players in this market to provide low cost and light weight products further increasing fuel efficiency of the vehicles. Increase in adoption of all wheel drive (AWD) vehicles mostly in North America and Europe has further spurred the demand for axles and propeller shafts.

The Major players reported in the market include:

The key players profiled in the report include American Axle & Manufacturing, Inc., ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Meritor, Inc., Dana Limited, SHOWA Corporation, IFA Rotorion, JTEKT Corporation, HYUNDAI DYMOS, GKN plc, Neapco Holdings LLC, CIE Automotive USA, Inc., Colfor Manufacturing, Inc., Dexter Axle Company, Fabco Automotive Corporation, NTK Precision Axle Corporation, Sypris Technologies, LLC, Westport Axle Corporation, and Magna International Inc.

KEY BENEFITS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Automotive Axle & Propeller Shaft market along with current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

The report provides information regarding key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with their impact analysis.

Porter’s Five Forces and SWOT analyses of key market players in the industry have been provided to highlight the growth strategies adopted by them.

The value chain analysis of the industry signifies the key intermediaries involved, and elaborates their roles and value additions at every stage of the value chain.

The quantitative analysis of the market during the period of 2014-2022 is provided to elaborate the market potential.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:

By Axle & Propeller Shaft Type

Axle Type

Dead axle

Live axle

Tandem axle

Propeller shaft type

Single piece

Multi piece

Slip in tube

By Vehicle Type

Two wheelers

Passenger cars

Commercial vehicle

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East and Africa

TABLE OF CONTENTS

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4 WORLD AUTOMOTIVE AXLE & PROPELLER SHAFT MARKET, BY END USER

CHAPTER 5 WORLD AUTOMOTIVE AXLE & PROPELLER SHAFT MARKET, BY APPLICATION

CHAPTER 6 WORLD AUTOMOTIVE AXLE & PROPELLER SHAFT MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

CHAPTER 7 COMPANY PROFILES

