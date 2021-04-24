Automotive In-Vehicle Air Purifier Market is Booming Worldwide | Key Players are Electronics Corporation, Eureka Forbes, Honeywell
Overview of Automotive In-Vehicle Air Purifier Market
The Global Automotive In-Vehicle Air Purifier Market size is projected to reach $2,010 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period (2016-2022). The automobile industry is dynamic in nature, and it continuously adopts advanced technologies for enhancing the customer experience. Interior cabin space of automobiles has evolved rapidly in terms of upholstery, automation of seats, and infotainment. This cabin space faces the most challenging environment as it is prone to polluted air, smoke, toxic fumes, bad odor, food smell, and pollens, which either get absorbed to the upholstery or float the air, making passengers prone to diseases. Globally, major cities are prone to smog and high pollutant concentrations owing to traffic congestion and increased emissions, which gives rise to the need for installation of onboard air purifiers or ionizers to purify the cabin air from harmful toxicants. Demand for clean & toxin-free cabin air and increase in air pollution level worldwide are the key drivers of automotive in-vehicle air purifiers. However, non-standardized products act as a major restraint to this growth.
The consumer base of automotive in-vehicle air purifiers has expanded from passenger cars to light and heavy commercial vehicles. Cab owners, school buses, private & public transport vehicles (bus and vans), and truck operators are vigilantly installing these purifiers to provide better service to their customers and are taking precautionary measures to safeguard the health of the passengers and vehicle drivers. According to a study conducted by researchers at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health in March 2015, an onboard air filtration system developed specifically for school buses resulted in reduced exposure to vehicular pollutants by up to 88%, thus safeguarding the health of passengers.
Various types of onboard air purifiers are available in the in-vehicle air purifier market, such as standalone air purifiers, air ionizers, or a combination of both. Majority of the products are aftermarket products; however, in the near future, owing to increase in pollutant levels in air and standardization of such air purifiers, it is expected that automobile manufacturers will provide onboard air purifiers as standard accessory in their vehicles, providing growth opportunity for OEMs.
The Major players reported in the market include:
The major players profiled in this report include Kent RO Systems Ltd, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Sharp Electronics Corporation, Eureka Forbes, Honeywell, Diamond Air Purifiers, ADA Electrotech (Xiamen) Co., Ltd, Panasonic Corporation, Purafil, Inc., and Livpure Private Limited.
KEY BENEFITS
The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Automotive In-Vehicle Air Purifier market along with current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.
The report provides information regarding key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with their impact analysis.
Porter’s Five Forces and SWOT analyses of key market players in the industry have been provided to highlight the growth strategies adopted by them.
The value chain analysis of the industry signifies the key intermediaries involved, and elaborates their roles and value additions at every stage of the value chain.
The quantitative analysis of the market during the period of 2014-2022 is provided to elaborate the market potential.
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:
BY PRODUCT TYPE
Air Purifier
Air Ionizer
Hybrid
BY TECHNOLOGY
High-Efficiency Particulate Arrestor (HEPA) Filters
Active Carbon Systems
Photo Catalytic
BY VEHICLE TYPE
Passenger Cars
Light Commercial Vehicles
Heavy Commercial Vehicles
BY GEOGRAPHY
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Central & South America
Middle East and Africa
