Automotive Trailer Market Growth Set to Surge Significantly by 2023

Automotive trailers are unpowered vehicles dragged by powered vehicles, which are used to transport goods and commodities. Industrial growth in the emerging economies and rise in manufacturing activities have a positive impact on the demand for automotive trailers. The report provides a detailed analysis of the market with reference to the trailer types.

Reduction in cost in terms of fuel consumption & emission, extra carriage capacity of the automotive trailers, and their environment-friendly nature drive the growth of the market. However, high maintenance cost and reduced resale value restrain the market growth. On the contrary, the development of the transportation and logistics industry is expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market.

Key players operating in the market are China International Marine Containers Co., Ltd, Schmitz Cargobull Aktiengesellschaft, Wabash National Corporation, Great Dane, Dennison Trailers Ltd., Utility Trailer Manufacturing Company, Hyundai Motor Group, Humbaur GmbH, Ifor Williams Trailers Ltd., and B?ckmann Fahrzeugwerke GmbH.

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Automotive Trailer market along with current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

The report provides information regarding key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with their impact analysis.

Porter’s Five Forces and SWOT analyses of key market players in the industry have been provided to highlight the growth strategies adopted by them.

The value chain analysis of the industry signifies the key intermediaries involved, and elaborates their roles and value additions at every stage of the value chain.

The quantitative analysis of the market during the period of 2017-2023 is provided to elaborate the market potential.

By Trailer Type

Dry Van & Box

Refrigerator

Chemical & Liquid

Tipper

Flatbed

Others (Bottom Dump and Cargo)

By Axle Type

Single Axle

Tandem Axle

Three or More Than Three Axle

By Vehicle Type

Two-wheeler & Bike

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East and Africa

TABLE OF CONTENTS

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4 WORLD AUTOMOTIVE TRAILER MARKET, BY END USER

CHAPTER 5 WORLD AUTOMOTIVE TRAILER MARKET, BY APPLICATION

CHAPTER 6 WORLD AUTOMOTIVE TRAILER MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

CHAPTER 7 COMPANY PROFILES

