Automotive Trailer Market Growth Set to Surge Significantly by 2023
Overview of Automotive Trailer Market
Automotive trailers are unpowered vehicles dragged by powered vehicles, which are used to transport goods and commodities. Industrial growth in the emerging economies and rise in manufacturing activities have a positive impact on the demand for automotive trailers. The report provides a detailed analysis of the market with reference to the trailer types.
Reduction in cost in terms of fuel consumption & emission, extra carriage capacity of the automotive trailers, and their environment-friendly nature drive the growth of the market. However, high maintenance cost and reduced resale value restrain the market growth. On the contrary, the development of the transportation and logistics industry is expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market.
The Major players reported in the market include:
Key players operating in the market are China International Marine Containers Co., Ltd, Schmitz Cargobull Aktiengesellschaft, Wabash National Corporation, Great Dane, Dennison Trailers Ltd., Utility Trailer Manufacturing Company, Hyundai Motor Group, Humbaur GmbH, Ifor Williams Trailers Ltd., and B?ckmann Fahrzeugwerke GmbH.
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:
By Trailer Type
Dry Van & Box
Refrigerator
Chemical & Liquid
Tipper
Flatbed
Others (Bottom Dump and Cargo)
By Axle Type
Single Axle
Tandem Axle
Three or More Than Three Axle
By Vehicle Type
Two-wheeler & Bike
Passenger Car
Commercial Vehicle
By Geography
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Central & South America
Middle East and Africa
TABLE OF CONTENTS
CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION
CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW
CHAPTER 4 WORLD AUTOMOTIVE TRAILER MARKET, BY END USER
CHAPTER 5 WORLD AUTOMOTIVE TRAILER MARKET, BY APPLICATION
CHAPTER 6 WORLD AUTOMOTIVE TRAILER MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY
CHAPTER 7 COMPANY PROFILES
