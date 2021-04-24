Axial Piston Hydraulic Motors and Pumps Market Growth Set to Surge Significantly during 2014-2022
Overview of Axial Piston Hydraulic Motors and Pumps Market
According to the new report titled, Axial Piston Hydraulic Motors and Pumps Market by Product and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2014-2022, the axial piston hydraulic motors and pumps market was valued at $1,418 million in 2015, and is expected to reach at $ 1,882 million by 2022 during the forecast period. The axial piston hydraulic pumps segment is expected to dominate the global market. Asia-Pacific accounted for 34% of market share in 2014, and is expected to witness significant growth rate during the forecast period.
An axial piston hydraulic motor is used to convert pressure and fluid energy into torque and angular displacement. An axial piston hydraulic pump, a type of positive displacement pump, which is used to convert mechanical power into hydraulic energy, that is, flow or pressure. The demand for hydraulic pumps and motors has increased, owing to increase in construction activities globally, rise in sales of automobiles, and growth in application areas in the mining industry. In addition, government regulations and legislations for reducing CO2 (carbon dioxide) and NOX (nitrogen oxide) emissions and increased awareness about energy savings are expected to propel the market growth. However, high cost of maintenance and continuous monitoring of these motors to detect and rectify any failure in the equipment pose a threat to market growth.
The Major players reported in the market include:
Key players operating in the axial piston hydraulic motors and pumps market include Bondioli & Pavesi SPA, Bosch Rexroth AG, Danfoss Group, DTA (Damen Technical Agencies), Eaton Corporation, HAWE Hydraulik SE, HYDAC, Hytec Group, Parker-Hannifin Corporation, and Poclain Hydraulics, Inc.
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:
By Product
Axial Piston Hydraulic Motors
Constant Displacement
Swash Plate
Bent Axis
Variable Displacement
Axial Piston Hydraulic Pumps
Constant Displacement
Swash Plate
Bent Axis
Variable Displacement
By Application
Manufacturing
Oil & Gas
Agriculture
Automotive
Energy & Utility
Mining
Food & Beverages
Construction
Water Management
Others (Transportation & Logistics, Maritime, and Chemical)
By Geography
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Central & South America
Middle East and Africa
