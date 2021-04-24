Axial Piston Hydraulic Motors and Pumps Market Growth Set to Surge Significantly during 2014-2022

Overview of Axial Piston Hydraulic Motors and Pumps Market

According to the new report titled, Axial Piston Hydraulic Motors and Pumps Market by Product and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2014-2022, the axial piston hydraulic motors and pumps market was valued at $1,418 million in 2015, and is expected to reach at $ 1,882 million by 2022 during the forecast period. The axial piston hydraulic pumps segment is expected to dominate the global market. Asia-Pacific accounted for 34% of market share in 2014, and is expected to witness significant growth rate during the forecast period.

An axial piston hydraulic motor is used to convert pressure and fluid energy into torque and angular displacement. An axial piston hydraulic pump, a type of positive displacement pump, which is used to convert mechanical power into hydraulic energy, that is, flow or pressure. The demand for hydraulic pumps and motors has increased, owing to increase in construction activities globally, rise in sales of automobiles, and growth in application areas in the mining industry. In addition, government regulations and legislations for reducing CO2 (carbon dioxide) and NOX (nitrogen oxide) emissions and increased awareness about energy savings are expected to propel the market growth. However, high cost of maintenance and continuous monitoring of these motors to detect and rectify any failure in the equipment pose a threat to market growth.

The Major players reported in the market include:

Key players operating in the axial piston hydraulic motors and pumps market include Bondioli & Pavesi SPA, Bosch Rexroth AG, Danfoss Group, DTA (Damen Technical Agencies), Eaton Corporation, HAWE Hydraulik SE, HYDAC, Hytec Group, Parker-Hannifin Corporation, and Poclain Hydraulics, Inc.

KEY BENEFITS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Axial Piston Hydraulic Motors and Pumps market along with current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

The report provides information regarding key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with their impact analysis.

Porter’s Five Forces and SWOT analyses of key market players in the industry have been provided to highlight the growth strategies adopted by them.

The value chain analysis of the industry signifies the key intermediaries involved, and elaborates their roles and value additions at every stage of the value chain.

The quantitative analysis of the market during the period of 2014-2022 is provided to elaborate the market potential.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:

By Product

Axial Piston Hydraulic Motors

Constant Displacement

Swash Plate

Bent Axis

Variable Displacement

Axial Piston Hydraulic Pumps

Constant Displacement

Swash Plate

Bent Axis

Variable Displacement

By Application

Manufacturing

Oil & Gas

Agriculture

Automotive

Energy & Utility

Mining

Food & Beverages

Construction

Water Management

Others (Transportation & Logistics, Maritime, and Chemical)

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East and Africa

