China Corrosion Resistant Resin Market Research Report 2018
In this report, the China Corrosion Resistant Resin market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. China Corrosion Resistant Resin market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
The global Corrosion Resistant Resin market is valued at XX million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach XX million USD by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025.
China plays an important role in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of xx%.
This report studies the Corrosion Resistant Resin development status and future trend in China, focuses on top players in China, also splits Corrosion Resistant Resin by type and by applications, to fully and deeply research and reveal the market general situation and future forecast.
The major players in China market include
Ashland Inc.
Oiln Corporation
Hexion Inc.
Huntsman Corporation
Reichhold LLC
Scott Bader Company Limited
Alpha Owens-Corning (AOC) LLC
Polynt SPA
Aditya Birla Chemicals
Sino Polymer Co. Ltd.
Other Players
Geographically, this report splits the China market into six regions,
South China
East China
Southwest China
Northeast China
North China
Central China
Northwest China
On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume (K MT), revenue (Million USD), product price (USD/MT), market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Epoxy
Polyester
Polyurethane
Vinyl Ester
Others
On the basis of the end users/application, this report covers
Marine
Automotive & transportation
Oil & gas
Infrastructure
Heavy industries
Others
