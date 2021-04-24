Customer Experience Management Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2027

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Customer Experience Management Market Research Report – Global Forecast 2023” New Document to its Studies Database

Pune, India – May 3, 2019 /MarketersMedia/ — This report analyzes the global customer experience management market by touch point (call centers, email, social media), by end-users (BFSI, healthcare, manufacturing, retail); it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.

The global customer experience management market is expected to reach USD 18 billion by the end of 2023, at a CAGR of 22% during the forecast period 2017 – 2023.

The major players in global customer experience management market include:

IBM Corporation (U.S.)

• SAS Institute Inc. (U.S.)

• Adobe Systems Incorporated (U.S.)

• Tech Mahindra Limited (India)

• Oracle Corporation (U.S.)

• Open Text Corporation (Canada)

• Nokia Networks (Finland)

• Avaya Inc. (U.S.)

• SDL (U.K.)

The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:

Americas

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

France

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

On the basis of touch point, the global customer experience management market has been categorized into the following segments:

Call Centers

• Email

• Social Media

On the basis of end-users, the global customer experience management market has been categorized into the following segments:

BFSI

• Healthcare

• Manufacturing

• Retail

Research Methodology

Market Research Future analysis is conducted by industry experts who offer insight into industry structure, market segmentation, technology assessment, competitive landscape (CL), and market penetration, as well as on emerging trends. Besides primary interviews (~80%) and secondary research (~20%), their analysis is based on years of professional expertise in their respective industries. Our analysts also predict where the market will be headed in the next five to 10 years, by analyzing historical trends and current market positions. Furthermore, the varying trends of segments and categories in different regions are estimated based on primary and secondary research.

Table Of Contents:

1 MARKET INTRODUCTION

1.1 INTRODUCTION

1.2 SCOPE OF STUDY

1.2.1 RESEARCH OBJECTIVE

1.2.2 ASSUMPTIONS

1.2.3 LIMITATIONS

1.3 MARKET STRUCTURE

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1 RESEARCH NETWORK TYPE

2.2 PRIMARY RESEARCH

2.3 SECONDARY RESEARCH

2.4 FORECAST MODEL

2.4.1 MARKET DATA COLLECTION, ANALYSIS & FORECAST

2.4.2 MARKET SIZE ESTIMATION

3 MARKET DYNAMICS

3.1 INTRODUCTION

3.2 MARKET DRIVERS

3.3 MARKET CHALLENGES

3.4 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

3.5 MARKET RESTRAINTS

4 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

5. MARKET FACTOR ANALYSIS

5.1 PORTER’S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

5.2 SUPPLY CHAIN ANALYSIS

6 CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY SEGMENTS

6.1 INTRODUCTION

6.2 MARKET STATISTICS

6.2.1 BY TOUCH POINT

6.2.1.1 WEBSITE

6.2.1.2 SOCIAL MEDIA

6.2.1.3 EMAIL

6.2.1.4 MOBILE

6.2.1.5 COMPANY STORES

6.2.1.6 CALL CENTERS

6.2.1.7 OTHERS

6.2.2 BY END-USERS

6.2.2.1 BFSI

6.2.2.2 HEALTHCARE

6.2.2.3 MANUFACTURING

6.2.2.4 GOVERNMENT

6.2.2.5 IT & TELECOMMUNICATIONS

6.2.2.6 MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT

6.2.2.7 AUTOMOTIVE

6.2.2.8 RETAIL

6.2.2.9 OTHERS

6.2.3 BY GEOGRAPHY

6.2.3.1 NORTH AMERICA

6.2.3.2 EUROPE

6.2.3.3 ASIA-PACIFIC

6.2.3.4 REST OF THE WORLD

7 COMPETITIVE ANALYSIS

7.1 MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

7.2 COMPANY PROFILES

7.2.1 IBM CORPORATION (U.S.)

7.2.2 SAS INSTITUTE INC. (U.S.)

7.2.3 ADOBE SYSTEMS INCORPORATED (U.S.)

7.2.4 TECH MAHINDRA LIMITED (INDIA)

7.2.5 ORACLE CORPORATION (U.S.)

7.2.6 OPEN TEXT CORPORATION (CANADA)

7.2.7 NOKIA NETWORKS (FINLAND)

7.2.8 AVAYA INC. (U.S.)

7.2.9 SDL (U.K.)

7.2.10 OTHERSTABLE 1 CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY TOUCH POINT

TABLE 2 CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY END-USERS

TABLE 3 CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

TABLE 4 NORTH AMERICA CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY TOUCH POINT

TABLE 5 NORTH AMERICA CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY END-USERS

TABLE 6 U.S CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY TOUCH POINT

TABLE 7 U.S. CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY END-USERS

TABLE 8 CANADA CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY TOUCH POINT

Continued…….

