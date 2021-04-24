Defense Tactical Radio Market size, analysis, trends and forecast to 2023 | New Study

The global defense tactical radio market was valued at $7,978.5 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $17,874.1 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 11.9% from 2017 to 2023. The defense tactical radio market offers features such as lightweight, easy accessibility, and others. The global defense tactical radio market is expected to witness significant growth in the future, owing to increase in expenditure on luxury vehicles.

North America was the highest revenue contributor to the market in 2016, accounting for around 39.71%share, due to rise in adoption of electronic-based system/components across the defense sectors.

The market is segmented into type, application, and region. Based on type, it is bifurcated into handheld and vehicle-mounted. Based on application, it is categorized into special operation force (SOF), army, navy and air force. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America and Middle East (LAMEA).

Access this report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=30799

Key players operating in the global defense tactical radio market are BAE Systems, Inc., Barrett Communications Pty. Ltd, Cobham plc, Codan Limited, General Dynamics Corporation, Harris Corporation, Leonardo S.p.A, Raytheon Company, Rockwell Collins, Inc., and Thales S.A..

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The report includes in-depth analysis of different segments and provides market estimations between 2017 and 2023.

Porter’s Five Forces model illustrates the potency of buyers & sellers, which is estimated to assist the market players to adopt effective strategies.

Key market players are profiled to gain an understanding of the strategies adopted by them.

This report provides a detailed analysis of the current trends and future estimations from 2016 to 2023, which helps identify the prevailing market opportunities.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

Handheld

Vehicle-mounted

By Application

Special Operation Force(SOF)

Army

Navy

Airforce

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Russia

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Get more information, Ask for free sample copy of this @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=30799

Contact Us:

Company Name: Report Ocean

Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India

Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)

Contact Name: Varda

URL: www.reportocean.com

email: [email protected]