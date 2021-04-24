Discover Global Public Sector Software Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges – Forecast to 2025

Report Description:

Public sector software refers to solutions designed for the organizations in the public sector. It enables public sector companies to monitor, detect, and report their operations. With the use of wireless networks for mobile devices such as smartphones, tablets, and laptops, these IT systems require an improved operational efficiency. The global public sector software market was USD 81.73 billion in 2018 and will reach USD 161 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 10.17% during the period

Growth by Region

In Asia Pacific, India will have the highest CAGR during the period owing to large number of software companies. North America will also have adequate growth rate of the market during the period

Drivers vs Constraints

Increased adoption of mobility solutions is the major driver for the growth of the market. With the increase of internet penetration, the adoption of software solutions has also increased which drives the growth of the market.

On the other hand, the availability of open-source solutions is hindering the growth of the market.

Industry Trends and Updates

Civica, UK outsourcing Services Company has acquired Glasgow-based software company VisionWare

We also can offer customized report to fulfill special requirements of our clients. Regional and Countries report can be provided as well.

Global Public Sector Software Market – by Deployment, Industry, Region – Market Size, Demand Forecasts, Company Profiles, Industry Trends and Updates (2018 – 2025)

