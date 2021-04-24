The reports cover key developments in the drilling fluids market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from drilling fluids market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for drilling fluids in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the drilling fluids market.

Drilling Fluids Market Introduction:

Bunker fuel is used in ship’s bunkers to power its engines. This fuel is divided into A, B or C grades. The C grade is the thickest and often requiring heating or blending in order to make it flow. There are two types of bunker fuels such as distillate and residual. Distillate fuel is composed of petroleum fractions of crude oil that are separated in a refinery by the distillation process. Residual fuel is also called as residuum or petroleum pitch.

The bunker fuel market has witnessed a significant growth owing to factors such as increasing oil and gas exploration activities in major oil-producing regions and high growth in marine trade globally. Moreover, increasing hydrogen resource development activities in offshore areas coupled with rapidly increasing bunker requirements in crude oil and product tankers boost the growth of the bunker fuel market. However, growing concerns regarding marine pollution have resulted in the imposition of several stringent regulations on the bunker industry. These factors are anticipated to hamper the bunker fuel market over the projected period. The major trend followed in the bunker fuel market is the significant shift towards cleaner and environment-friendly fuels.

Leading Drilling Fluids Market Players:

Clariant

Gumpro Drilling Fluids Pvt. Ltd

Mazrui International L.L.C

National Oilwell Varco

Newpark Resources Inc.

NuGenTec

OREN HYDROCARBONS

Royal Dutch Shell Plc

Solvay

Weatherford

The global drilling fluids market is segmented on the basis of type and application. Based type, the market is segmented as water-based, oil-based, and synthetic-based. On the basis of the application, the market is segmented as onshore and offshore.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global drilling fluids market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The drilling fluids market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting drilling fluids market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the drilling fluids market in these regions.

