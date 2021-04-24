Electronic Health Records (EHR) Market Current Trends and Top Benefits till 2023 | AdvancedMD, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Cerner, Computer Programs and Systems, CureMD, etc

The global EHR market was valued at $23,592 million in 2016, and is expected to reach $33,294 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2017 to 2023. An electronic health record (EHR) is a digital version of the paper chart of a patient. It contains all the data related to a patient’s medical history including medications, diagnosis, immunization dates, treatment plans, radiology images, allergies, and test results from laboratories. These also allow access to evidence-based tools used by healthcare providers to make decisions about a patient’s treatment. EHRs have also helped to streamline and automate the workflow in a healthcare setting.

Rise in adoption of EHR, increased use of cloud based EHR software, and rapid surge in aging population and subsequent rise in the number of chronic diseases drive the market growth. However, high cost of EHR and increase in concerns regarding the patient data safety & security are expected to impede the market growth. Moreover, huge market potential in the developing regions are expected to offer further opportunities for market growth during the forecast period.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product :

Cloud-Based Software, Server-Based/ On-Premise Software.

By Type :

Inpatient EHR, Ambulatory HER.

By Application :

Clinical Application, Administrative Application, Reporting in Healthcare System, Healthcare Financing, Clinical Research Application.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

It offers a quantitative analysis from 2016 to 2023, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities.

Analysis by type helps understand the various types of EHRs used by healthcare providers.

Comprehensive analysis of all geographical regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

Key players are profiled, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly to understand the competitive outlook of the global market.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4 WORLD Electronic Health Records (EHR) MARKET BY TYPE

CHAPTER 5 GLOBAL Electronic Health Records (EHR) MARKET BY END USER

CHAPTER 6 GLOBAL Electronic Health Records (EHR) MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

CHAPTER 7 COMPANY PROFILE

