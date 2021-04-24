Elevator Modernization Market Set to Boom in Upcoming Years | Key Players include Otis Elevator Company, KONE Corporation, ThyssenKrupp AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Fujitec Corporation, Hitachi, Ltd., Hyundai Elevator Co., Ltd.

Overview of Elevator Modernization Market

According to the new report titled, Elevator Modernization Market by Elevator Type, Components, End User, and Geography: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2014-2022, the global elevator modernization market is expected to reach $12,283 million by 2022. The traction segment is expected to dominate the market from 2016 to 2022. Asia-Pacific elevator modernization industry is expected to rise at the highest growth rate, whereas Europe accounted for around 37% share of the market in 2014, and is anticipated to grow at a significant rate.

End users across the globe are inclined toward investing into elevator modernization activities as it enhances various features of elevator and makes it more safe, attractive, and efficient. Furthermore, rapid urbanization and increased safety awareness among end users has driven the market growth. However, unsuitable designs of elevators and environmental hazards from elevators restraint the market growth.

The Major players reported in the market include:

Key players included in this report include Otis Elevator Company, KONE Corporation, ThyssenKrupp AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Fujitec Corporation, Hitachi, Ltd., Hyundai Elevator Co., Ltd., Toshiba Elevator and Building Systems Corporation, and ShenYang Yuanda Intellectual Industry Group Co., Ltd.

KEY BENEFITS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Elevator Modernization market along with current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

The report provides information regarding key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with their impact analysis.

Porter’s Five Forces and SWOT analyses of key market players in the industry have been provided to highlight the growth strategies adopted by them.

The value chain analysis of the industry signifies the key intermediaries involved, and elaborates their roles and value additions at every stage of the value chain.

The quantitative analysis of the market during the period of 2014-2022 is provided to elaborate the market potential.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:

By Elevator type

Traction Elevator

Hydraulic Elevator

By Components

Controllers

Door Equipment

Cabin Enclosures

Signaling Fixtures

Power Units

Others (overspeed governor, guide rails)

By End User

Residential Sector

Commercial Sector

Industrial Sector

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East and Africa

TABLE OF CONTENTS

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4 WORLD ELEVATOR MODERNIZATION MARKET, BY END USER

CHAPTER 5 WORLD ELEVATOR MODERNIZATION MARKET, BY APPLICATION

CHAPTER 6 WORLD ELEVATOR MODERNIZATION MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

CHAPTER 7 COMPANY PROFILES

