Eye Care Supplements Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2023

This report analyzes the global eye care supplements market by type (antioxidant, fatty acids, anti-inflammatory), application (eye health, macular degeneration, cataract, glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy), end user (eye hospitals, eye clinics); it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.

The global eye care supplements market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period.

The major players in global eye care supplements market include:

Biosyntrx Inc. (U.S.)

• Nordic Naturals Inc. (U.S.)

• Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (U.S.)

• Healths Harmony USA Supplements LLC (U.S)

• NUSAPURE (U.S.)

• Vitabiotics Ltd. (U.K)

• Bausch & Lomb Incorporated. (U.S.)

The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:

Americas

North America

U.S.

Canada

South America

Europe

Western Europe

Germany

France

On the basis of type, the global eye care supplements market has been categorized into the following segments:

• Antioxidant

• Fatty Acids

• Anti-Inflammatory

On the basis of application, the global eye care supplements market has been categorized into the following segments:

Eye Health

• Macular Degeneration

• Cataract

• Glaucoma

• Diabetic Retinopathy

On the basis of end user, the global eye care supplements market has been categorized into the following segments:

Eye Hospitals

• Eye Clinics

Research Methodology

Market Research Future analysis is conducted by industry experts who offer insight into industry structure, market segmentation, technology assessment, competitive landscape (CL), and market penetration, as well as on emerging trends. Besides primary interviews (~80%) and secondary research (~20%), their analysis is based on years of professional expertise in their respective industries. Our analysts also predict where the market will be headed in the next five to 10 years, by analyzing historical trends and current market positions. Furthermore, the varying trends of segments and categories in different regions are estimated based on primary and secondary research.

Table Of Contents:

Report Prologue

2. Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Research Objective

2.2.2 Assumptions

2.2.3 Limitations

3. Research Methodology

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Restrains

4.3 Opportunities

4.4 Challenges

4.5 Macroeconomic Indicators

4.6 Technology Trends & Assessment

…

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Biosyntrx Inc.

11.1.1 Company Overview

11.1.2 Product Overview

11.1.3 Financials

11.1.4 SWOT Analysis

11.2 Nordic Naturals Inc.

11.2.1 Company Overview

11.2.2 Product Overview

11.2.3 Financial Overview

11.2.4 Key Developments

11.2.5 SWOT Analysis

11.3 Healths Harmony USA Supplements LLC

11.3.1 Company Overview

11.3.2 Product Overview

11.3.3 Financial Overview

11.3.4 Key Development

11.3.5 SWOT Analysis

11.4 Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

11.4.1 Company Overview

11.4.2 Product/Business Segment Overview

11.4.3 Financial Overview

11.4.4 Key Development

11.4.5 SWOT Analysis

11.5 NUSAPURE

11.5.1 Company Overview

11.5.2 Product Overview

11.5.3 Financial Overview

11.5.4 Key Developments

