Firewall as a Service (FWaaS) Market 2019 to Witness Huge Growth by 2025 with Top Key Players- CheckPoint Software, Palo Alto Networks, Fortinet, Cisco, Intel(McAfee) and more…

Firewall as a Service (FWaaS) is a new and revolutionary way of delivering firewall and other network security capabilities as a cloud service. Firewall as a Service (FWaaS) is a new type of a next generation firewall. It does not merely hide physical firewall appliances behind a “cloud duct tape”, but truly eliminates the appliance form factor, making firewall services available everywhere. In essence, the entire organization is connected to a single, logical global firewall with a unified application-aware security policy. Gartner has highlighted FWaaS as an emerging infrastructure protection technology with a high impact benefit rating.In 2018, the global Firewall as a Service (FWaaS)market size was 630 million US$ and it is expected to reach 3730 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 25.0% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Firewall as a Service (FWaaS)status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Firewall as a Service (FWaaS)development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

CheckPoint Software,

Palo Alto Networks,

Fortinet,

Cisco Systems,

Intel (McAfee)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Symantec

Tufin

Watchguard

F5 Networks

Barracuda Networks

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Firewall

Management Software/Tools

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Healthcare

Government

Retail

Education

Manufacturing

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Firewall as a Service (FWaaS)status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Firewall as a Service (FWaaS)development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.



Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix



