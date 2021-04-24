Global Dry Eye Syndrome Market Size by Type and Application Analysis 2019

MarketResearchNest.com presents “Global Dry Eye Syndrome Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” new Research to its studies database.

Dry eye syndrome, also known as keratoconjunctivitis sicca, is the condition of having dry eyes where either the eyes are not capable of producing sufficient tears to maintain lubrication or the when produced, they evaporate too quickly. The condition can lead to various difficulties in the daily life of a person, such as reading for an extended period of time or using a computer. The condition can decrease the tolerance of a person in a dry environment such as air present inside an airplane.

Dry eye syndrome is gaining prominence due to the changing lifestyles, consumption of specified medicines, and increased rate of diseases. Autoimmune diseases, genetic factors, environmental conditions, and routine practices such as extended usage of contact lenses and prolonged computer usage also cause dry eye syndrome.

The dry eye syndrome drugs market is moderately populated owing to the presence of few key vendors competing intensely with smaller vendors. Vendors in the dry eye medication market compete based on the long-term efficacy of the drugs with minimum side effects. Dry eye syndrome drug manufacturers cater extensively to hospitals and pharmacies.

The global Dry Eye Syndrome market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Dry Eye Syndrome market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Allergan

Novartis

Otsuka Holdings

Santen Pharmaceutical

Aerie Pharmaceutical

Akorn

Bausch and Lomb

Johnson and Johnson

Merck

MIMETOGEN

ReGenTree

Sun Pharmaceutical

Teva Pharmaceutical

Market size by Product

Prescription drugs

Over-the-counter (OTC) drugs

Market size by End User

Hospitals and Clinics

Medical Laboratories

Others

Dry Eye Syndrome Consumption by Region

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central and South , merica, Brazil, Rest of South America, Middle East and Africa, GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa.

