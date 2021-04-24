Global Humectants market research key players, industry overview, supply chain and analysis to 2017-2023
The global humectants market was valued at $17,800 million in 2016, and is expected to reach $29,500 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 7.2% during 2017-2023. Humectants are substances that are used in numerous applications for promoting retention of moisture. Humectants attract and retain the moisture in the air in the surroundings through absorption as well as drawing the water vapor inside or beneath the organism’s or object’s surface. These are sometimes used as an antistatic coating for plastics, while as a food additive in food & beverages applications for retaining the moisture. In pharmaceutical and cosmetics applications, humectants can be used in topical applications to increase the solubility of the active ingredients of a chemical compound.
The global humectant market is driven by increase in use of humectant for extending the shelf life of products, retaining moisture, and increasing effectiveness of perishable products. Increase in demand for humectants in food & beverages applications along with rise in demand from cosmetics & change in lifestyle drives the global humectants market. As humectants are the derivatives of petroleum products, volatility in crude oil prices could hamper the global market growth.
The global humectants market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and region. On the basis of type, the market is categorized into sugar alcohol, alpha hydroxy acid & polysaccharides, glycols, and others. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into food & beverages, oral & personal care, pharmaceuticals, animal feed, and others. Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
Archer Daniels Midland Company
Ashland Global Holdings Inc.
BASF SE
Barentz
Brenntag AG
Cargill Incorporated
E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company
Ingredion Incorporated
Roquette Freres
The DOW Chemical Company
By Type
Sugar Alcohol
Alpha Hydroxy Acid & Polysaccharides
Glycols
Others
By Application
Food & Beverages
Oral & Personal Care
Pharmaceuticals
Animal Feed
Others
By Geography
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Brazil
Argentina
South Africa
Rest of LAMEA
