Global Humectants market research key players, industry overview, supply chain and analysis to 2017-2023

The global humectants market was valued at $17,800 million in 2016, and is expected to reach $29,500 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 7.2% during 2017-2023. Humectants are substances that are used in numerous applications for promoting retention of moisture. Humectants attract and retain the moisture in the air in the surroundings through absorption as well as drawing the water vapor inside or beneath the organism’s or object’s surface. These are sometimes used as an antistatic coating for plastics, while as a food additive in food & beverages applications for retaining the moisture. In pharmaceutical and cosmetics applications, humectants can be used in topical applications to increase the solubility of the active ingredients of a chemical compound.

The global humectant market is driven by increase in use of humectant for extending the shelf life of products, retaining moisture, and increasing effectiveness of perishable products. Increase in demand for humectants in food & beverages applications along with rise in demand from cosmetics & change in lifestyle drives the global humectants market. As humectants are the derivatives of petroleum products, volatility in crude oil prices could hamper the global market growth.

The global humectants market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and region. On the basis of type, the market is categorized into sugar alcohol, alpha hydroxy acid & polysaccharides, glycols, and others. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into food & beverages, oral & personal care, pharmaceuticals, animal feed, and others. Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current trends and dynamics of the global humectants market.

In-depth analysis of all regions is conducted by constructing market estimations of key segments between 2017 and 2023 to identify the prevailing opportunities.

The report assists to understand the strategies adopted by the companies for market expansion.

This study evaluates the competitive landscape to understand the competitive environment across the globe.

Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key player positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

Sugar Alcohol

Alpha Hydroxy Acid & Polysaccharides

Glycols

Others

By Application

Food & Beverages

Oral & Personal Care

Pharmaceuticals

Animal Feed

Others

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

