Global Inertial Navigation System (INS) Industry Growing Demand from Emerging Markets 2019

An inertial navigation system (INS) is a navigation aid that uses a computer, motion sensors (accelerometers), rotation sensors (gyroscopes), and occasionally magnetic sensors (magnetometers) to continuously calculate by dead reckoning the position, the orientation, and the velocity (direction and speed of movement) of a moving object without the need for external references. It is used on vehicles such as ships, aircraft, submarines, guided missiles, and spacecraft.
North America is estimated to lead the global INS market in 2018. The US has a major market share in missiles along with a most profitable aviation industry, thus North America is expected to fuel the growth of the market. Major aircraft manufacturers present in North America are Boeing (US), Bombardier (Canada), Lockheed Martin (US), Bell Helicopter (US), and Sikorsky Aircraft (US), and therefore generate a high demand for the inertial navigation system. North America is expected to continue to lead the market during the forecast period.
The Inertial Navigation System (INS) market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Inertial Navigation System (INS).
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
- Honeywell International
- Northrop Grumman
- Safran
- Thales
- Raytheon
- General Electric
- Rockwell Collins
- Teledyne Technologies
- Vectornav Technologies
- Lord Microstrain
- Trimble Navigation
- Gladiator Technologies
- Atlantic Inertial Systems
- Mechanical Gyro Technology
- Ring Laser Gyro Technology
- Fiber Optics Gyro Technology
- MEMS Technology
- Others
Moreover, the research report assessed market key features, consisting of revenue, capacity utilization rate, price, gross, growth rate, consumption, production, export, supply, cost, market size & share, industry demand, export & import analysis, and CAGR.
- Aircraft
- Missiles
- Space Launch Vehicles
- Marine
- Military Armored Vehicles
- Unmanned Aerial Vehicles
- Unmanned Ground Vehicles
- Unmanned Marine Vehicles
Inertial Navigation System (INS) Consumption by Region
North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central and South , merica, Brazil, Rest of South America, Middle East and Africa, GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa.
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze and research the global Inertial Navigation System (INS) status and future forecastï¼Œinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.
To present the key Inertial Navigation System (INS) manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
