Global Intravenous Equipment Market Research by Key Vendor Analysis Report from 2019 to 2025
Intravenous therapy (IV) is a therapy that delivers liquid substances directly into a vein (intra- + ven- + -ous). The intravenous route of administration can be used for injections (with a syringe at higher pressures) or infusions (typically using only the pressure supplied by gravity). Intravenous infusions are commonly referred to as drips. The intravenous route is the fastest way to deliver medications and fluid replacement throughout the body, because the circulation carries them. Intravenous therapy may be used for fluid replacement (such as correcting dehydration), to correct electrolyte imbalances, to deliver medications, and for blood transfusions.
The intravenous equipments refer to those devices and equipments used in intravenous process.
The global Intravenous Equipment market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Intravenous Equipment market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
- Becton Dickinson and Company
- Braun Melsungen
- Baxter International
- Fresenius SE
- ICU Medical
- Smiths Medical
- Moog
- Terumo Corporation
- R. Bard
- AngioDynamics
Market size by Product
- Infusion Pump
- Catheter
- Blood Administration Set
- Securement Device
- Needleless Connector
Market size by End User
- Hospitals and Clinics
- Homecare
- Ambulatory Care Center
Intravenous Equipment Consumption by Region
North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central and South , merica, Brazil, Rest of South America, Middle East and Africa, GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa.
