Global Meat Substitute Market Research, Outlook, Future Growth & Forecast till 2025

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” Meat Substitute Market by Product Type (Tofu-based, Tempeh-based, TVP-based, Seitan-based, Quorn-based, and Others), Source (Soy-based, Wheat-based, Mycoprotein, and Other Sources), Category (Frozen, Refrigerated, and Shelf Stable) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the Global and regional/market. The Meat Substitute Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

The global meat substitute market size was valued at $7.5 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period (2018-2025). Meat is an excellent source of protein but contains high level of cholesterol and saturated fats. Individuals who consume it on a regular basis are more prone to develop health problems such as obesity and atherosclerosis.

Meat substitutes are products that resemble actual meat in terms of taste, flavor, and appearance, but are healthier as compared to meat. Such products are increasingly being used as substitutes for regular meat and meat products. They are primarily composed of ingredients such as soy, wheat, and others. Tofu is amongst the most popular meat substitute and is widely used as an alternative for pork, chicken, beef, and other meats. Europe and North America are amongst the biggest markets of meat substitutes; however Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing market.

Rise in obesity rates all over the world and increase in health problems such as heart diseases, high blood pressure, diabetes, asthma, and others have led to increase in number of health conscious individuals worldwide. Per-capita consumption of meat has witnessed a decline, especially in developed economies in the recent past. Food products that are high in nutritional value and have similar taste and texture as that of meat gain prominence among consumers. Other factors that drive the meat substitute market growth are innovative product launches by players operating in the market and attractive marketing and positioning strategies. However, a variety of low-cholesterol meat products available in the market including lean meats, pose a threat to the industry.

The market is segmented based on product type, source, category, and region. The segments based on product type include meat substitutes prepared from tofu, tempeh, textured vegetable protein (TVP), quorn, seitan, and others. Based on source, the market is classified into soy, wheat, mycoprotein, and others (pea protein, rice protein, and other sources). Textured vegetable protein and tofu are amongst most popular ingredients used for the preparation of soy-based meat substitutes. Seitan is commonly used for the preparation of wheat-based meat substitutes. Market segmentations based on category include frozen, refrigerated, and shelf-stable meat substitutes. To gain a comprehensive understanding, the market scenario is analyzed across key geographic regions namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players profiled in the report are Amy’s Kitchen, Beyond Meat, Cauldron Foods, Garden Protein International, Inc., Meatless B.V., Quorn Foods, Vbites Food, Ltd., Morningstar Farms, MGP Ingredients, and Sonic Biochem Extractions Limited. Companies such as Amy’s Kitchen offer a wide range of innovative vegan meals and snacks. Beyond Meat, a leading player in meat substitute industry offers highly innovative substitutes of pork, chicken, turkey, and beef.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product Type

Tofu-based

Tempeh-based

TVP-based

Seitan-based

Quorn-based

Others

By Source‚

Soy-based

Wheat-based

Mycoprotein

Other Sources

By Category‚

Frozen

Refrigerated

Shelf Stable

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Indonesia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of LAMEA

