Global Nicotinamide (NAA) (aka Niacinamide) Market Professional Survey Report 2018
In this report, the Global Nicotinamide (NAA) (aka Niacinamide) market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Nicotinamide (NAA) (aka Niacinamide) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report studies the global Nicotinamide (NAA) (aka Niacinamide) market status and forecast, categorizes the global Nicotinamide (NAA) (aka Niacinamide) market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).
Niacin, also known as nicotinic acid, is an organic compound and is, depending on the definition used, one of the 20 to 80 essential human nutrients. Together with nicotinamide it makes up the group known as Nicotinamide complex. It has the formula C6H5NO2 and belongs to the group of the pyridinecarboxylic acids.
In 2016, the global Nicotinamide market is led by China, capturing about 37.09% of global Nicotinamide production. Europe is the second-largest region-wise market with31.57% global production share.
Lonza is the world leader, holding 47.21% production market share in 2016. Lonza’s main markets are China and Europe. Vertellus is the only producer in the United States. At present, Vertellus Europe’s production capacity has been transferred to China.
Europe was the largest consumption market for Nicotinamide, with volume exceeding 23923 MT in 2016. In addition, Asia Pacific is also expected to witness fastest growth.
In application, Nicotinamide downstream is wide and recently Nicotinamide has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Feed Additivesï¼Œ Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics and Food and Beverage. Globally, the Nicotinamide market is mainly driven by growing demand for Feed Additives which accounts for nearly 69.37% of total downstream consumption of Nicotinamide in global. In type, Nicotinamide can be divided into feed grade and Pharmaceutical Grade. Feed grade is the largest type, holding about 92.5% share.
The global Nicotinamide (NAA) (aka Niacinamide) market is valued at xx million US$ in 2017 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
The major manufacturers covered in this report
Lonza
Jubilant Life Sciences
Vertellus
Brother Enterprises
Zhejiang Lanbo Biotechnology
Lasons India
Vanetta
DSM
Tianjin Zhongrui Pharmaceutical
Resonance Specialties
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
India
Southeast Asia
Other regions (Central & South America, Middle East & Africa)
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Pharmaceutical Grade
Feed Grade
By Application, the market can be split into
Feed Additives
Food and Drinks Industry
Pharmaceutical Industry
Daily Chemicals
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze and study the global Nicotinamide (NAA) (aka Niacinamide) capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);
Focuses on the key Nicotinamide (NAA) (aka Niacinamide) manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.
Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Nicotinamide (NAA) (aka Niacinamide) are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
