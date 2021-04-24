Global Peer to Peer (P2P) Lending Market Report 2019 Attractiveness and Key Players

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Peer to Peer (P2P) Lending Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”new report to its research database. The report spread across 90 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central and South America

Peer to peer (P2P) lending is also referred as marketplace lending. P2P lending is among the fastest growing segment in the financial lending market. It is an alternative of lending money virtually. The core functioning of marketplace lending platforms is connecting consumers/borrowers with investors/lenders, majorly through online medium.

The market is dominated by North America and especially the US.

The key players covered in this study

Upstart

Funding Circle

Prosper

CircleBack Lending

Peerform

Lending Club

Zopa

Daric

Pave

Mintos

Lendix

RateSetter

Canstar

Faircent

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-Premise

Cloud-Based

Market segment by Application, split into

Individuals

Businesses

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Peer to Peer (P2P) Lending status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Peer to Peer (P2P) Lending development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Peer to Peer (P2P) Lending are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

