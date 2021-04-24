Global Scale-out NAS Market Revenue and Growth Rate 2019-2025

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Scale-out NAS Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”new report to its research database. The report spread across 91 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

This comprehensive Scale-out NAS Market research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyses the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central and South America

Scale-out NAS is a network-attached storage (NAS) architecture in which the total amount of disk space can be expanded through the addition of devices in connected arrays with their own resources. In a scale-out system, new hardware can be added and configured as the need arises. When a scale-out system reaches its storage limit, another array can be added to expand the system capacity. Scale-out storage can harness the extra storage added across arrays and also use added devices to increase network storage capacity, adding performance and addressing the need for additional storage.

The scale-out NAS market is projected to witness significant growth in the Asia-Pacific region during the forecast period due to the increasing adoption of advanced storage technologies and rising amount of data generation. Increasing requirement of cost-effective storage solutions is expected to boost the adoption of scale-out NAS by SMEs and startups in the region.

In 2018, the global Scale-out NAS market size was 10100 million US$ and it is expected to reach 42400 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 19.7% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Dell

HPE

Nasuni

Netapp

Hitachi Data Systems

IBM

Panasas

Pure Storage

Tintri

Scality

Nexenta Systems

Quantum

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

File Storage

Block Storage

Object Storage

Market segment by Application, split into

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Consumer Goods and Retail

IT and Telecom

Energy

Healthcare

Government

Manufacturing

Education and Academics

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Scale-out NAS status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Scale-out NAS development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Scale-out NAS are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

