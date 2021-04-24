Global Serious Game Market Report 2019 Attractiveness and Key Players
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central and South America
A serious game or applied game is a game designed for a primary purpose other than pure entertainment. The “serious” adjective is generally prepended to refer to products used by industries like defense, education, scientific exploration, health care, emergency management, city planning, engineering, religion, and politics.
The education segment accounts for the major share of the market.
APAC is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the serious game market at a CAGR between 2018 and 2023. The growing interest of manufacturers in serious games and the increasing emphasis on the development of serious games are propelling the growth of the market in the APAC region.
In 2018, the global Serious Game market size was 2770 million US$ and it is expected to reach 9840 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 17.2% during 2019-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Cisco
IBM
Microsoft
Nintendo
Serious Game International
Applied Research Associates
BreakAway Games
CCS Education
Designing Digitally
Serious Game Interactive
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Mobile-based
PC-based
Web-based
Market segment by Application, split into
Aerospace and Defence
Automotive
Education
Energy
Government
Healthcare
Media and Advertising
Others
Which Types of Questions does the Report Answer?
- What are the substitutes of products offered in the global Serious Game?
- What are the growth driving factors of the global Serious Game?
- Which are the high-growth segments of the global Serious Game?
- What are the upcoming industry trends?
- Which regions will create rewarding prospects in the global Serious Game?
The study objectives of this report are:
- To analyze global Serious Game status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
- To present the Serious Game development in United States, Europe and China.
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
- To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Serious Game are as follows:
- History Year: 2014-2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
