High Demand in Urban Air Mobility Market 2027 – Lead by Airbus, Aurora Flight Sciences, Bell Helicopter Textron, EHANG, EmbraerX, Honeywell International and Kittyhawk

Worldwide Urban Air Mobility Market Analysis to 2027 is a specialized and in-depth study of the Urban Air Mobility Industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Urban Air Mobility Market with detailed market segmentation by product/application and geography. The global Urban Air Mobility Market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

Urban air mobility (UAM) is an aviation industry term for automated and on-demand passenger or cargo-carrying air transportation services, normally flown without a pilot. The traffic across several countries is bad and getting worse. A new generation of innovators is searching for methods to efficiently and quickly move people within cities in a safest and environmentally friendly manner. These new services are anticipated to bring new ways for people to travel around urban areas and cities while reducing congestion.

The key factors that are driving the growth of urban air mobility market are, increase in acceptance of urban air mobility owing to environmental concerns, high investments in developing smart city may lead to demand for urban air mobility, and also the rising demand for an efficient mode of logistics & transportation. Moreover, increasing demand for autonomous air ambulance vehicles is anticipated to create significant opportunities for the market to grow.

The global Urban air mobility market is segmented on the basis of platform and operation. Based on platform, the market is segmented as air taxi, passenger aerial vehicle, cargo aerial vehicle, and air ambulance. Further, based on operation, the market is divided into piloted and autonomous.

Top Leading Market Players:

1. Airbus

2. Aurora Flight Sciences

3. Bell Helicopter Textron Inc.

4. EHANG

5. EmbraerX

6. Honeywell International Inc.

7. Kittyhawk. io, Inc.

8. Neva Aerospace Ltd.

9. Volocopter GmbH

10. Workhorse Group Inc.

As leading companies in Urban Air Mobility Market continues to broaden their addressable market, by expanding its current product portfolio, diversifying its client base, and developing new applications and markets, all the prominent players faces an increasing level of competition, both from start-ups as well the leading global technology and industrial companies in the world. Various companies in the value chain are acquiring other local players and operating through joint ventures with retailers in the market to maintain their position in market and provide efficient solutions to its customers.

The Urban Air Mobility Market report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. Further, the report also covers key players profiling with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

The Urban Air Mobility Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

