Intelligent Road System (IRS) Market 2019 to Witness Huge Growth by 2025 with Top Key Players- Ricardo, TomTom, International BV, Siemen, WS Atkins and more…
A new market study, titled “Global Intelligent Road System (IRS) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
Intelligent Road System (IRS) Market
The Intelligent Road System is the tested route to mitigate the traffic congestion problem. It is an application that is designed to provide customized solutions to improve the transportation system. The major objective of this system is to evaluate, develop, analyze and integrate new technologies and concept to achieve the traffic efficacy. The major growth driver of Intelligent Road System Market includes increasing concern about traffic congestion, increasing need of road safety improvements, and shifting of freight industry from unorganized to organized sector among others. In 2018, the global Intelligent Road System (IRS) market size was 2580 million US$ and it is expected to reach 5920 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 11.0% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Intelligent Road System (IRS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Intelligent Road System (IRS) development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Ricardo
TomTom
International BV
Siemen
WS Atkins
Kapsch Trafficcom
Q-Free ASA
EFKON
Iteris
Lanner Electronics
Roper Technologies
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Wireless Communication
Computational Technologies
Floating Car Data/ Floating Cellular Data
Sensing Technologies
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Emergency Vehicle Notification System
Automatic Road Enforcement
Variable Speed Limits
Collision Avoidance System
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Intelligent Road System (IRS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Intelligent Road System (IRS) development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table of Content:
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 United States
6 Europe
7 China
8 Japan
9 Southeast Asia
10 India
11 Central & South America
12 International Players Profiles
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
