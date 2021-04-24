IP Multimedia Subsystems (IMS) Test and Monitoring Solutions Market 2019-2025 Leading Companies- Accanto, Agilent Technologies, Anritsu, Empirix, EXFO and more…
A new market study, titled “Global IP Multimedia Subsystems (IMS) Test and Monitoring Solutions Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
IP Multimedia Subsystems (IMS) Test and Monitoring Solutions Market
The IP Multimedia Subsystem or IP Multimedia Core Network Subsystem (IMS) is an architectural framework for delivering IP multimedia services. Historically, mobile phones have provided voice call services over a circuit-switched-style network, rather than strictly over an IP packet-switched network. Alternative methods of delivering voice (VoIP) or other multimedia services have become available on smartphones, but they have not become standardized across the industry. IMS is an architectural framework to provide such standardization.
This report focuses on the global IP Multimedia Subsystems (IMS) Test and Monitoring Solutions status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the IP Multimedia Subsystems (IMS) Test and Monitoring Solutions development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Accanto Systems
Agilent Technologies
Anritsu Company
Empirix
EXFO
Ixia
JDS Uniphase Corporation
RADCOM
Radvision
Shenick Network Systems
Spirent Communications
Tekelec
Tektronix
Telchemy
Incorporated
Witbe
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Voice Test and Monitoring Solutions
Wireless Test and Monitoring Solutions
Data Test and Monitoring Solutions
Transport Test and Monitoring Solutions
Video Test and Monitoring Solutions
Market segment by Application, split into
Network Equipment Manufacturers (NEMs)
Network Service Provider & Carrier (NSP&C)
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global IP Multimedia Subsystems (IMS) Test and Monitoring Solutions status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the IP Multimedia Subsystems (IMS) Test and Monitoring Solutions development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table of Content:
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 United States
6 Europe
7 China
8 Japan
9 Southeast Asia
10 India
11 Central & South America
12 International Players Profiles
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
