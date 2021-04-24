Metallic Stearates Market Size 2019 – Huge Growth Opportunities & Expansion till 2023

Market Research Future (MRFR) recognizes Dover Chemical Corporation (US), Baerlocher GmbH (Germany), FACI SPA (Italy), Peter Greven GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Valtris Specialty Chemicals (US), Sun Ace Kakoh (Pte.) Ltd (Singapore), Nimbasia (India), Marathwada Chemicals (India), IRRH SPECIALTY CHEMICALS (South Korea), Akrochem Corporation (US), Lumega Industries (India), PMC Biogenix, Inc (US), James M. Brown Ltd. (UK), Sinwon Chemical Co., Ltd (South Korea), and PROMAX Industries ApS (Denmark) as the key players in the global metallic stearates market.

Market Highlights

The global metallic stearates market is estimated to be valued at USD 4,343.4 million by 2023 and is expected to register a CAGR of 5.71% during the forecast period.

The zinc stearates segment accounted for the largest market share in 2017 and expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. The unique properties such as non-toxic, hydrophobic effect, and lubricity make zinc stearates ideal choice in polyolefin application

Calcium stearates are majorly used as a release agent, an acid scavenger, and lubricant in the rubber and tire industries. The growing demand for lightweight and fuel-efficient automobiles is likely to open new avenues for calcium stearates

The polymer and paper segment is projected to register a CAGR of 5.71% due to the growing preference for bio-based polymer and increasing demand in the automotive and packaging industries.

The pharmaceutical and cosmetics segment is estimated to reach a value of USD 683 million by the end of the review period.

Segment Analysis

The global metallic stearates market has been segmented on the basis of product, application, and region.

On the basis of product, the global market has been categorized into zinc, aluminum, magnesium, and calcium. Among these, the zinc stearate segment dominated the global market in 2017. This is attributed to the growing use in cosmetics as thickeners and lubricants. They act as a pigment dispersant in masterbatch and used as a stabilizer in the production of polyvinyl chloride. Due to the widespread use of zinc stearates and superior properties, their demand is expected to increase during the forecast period. Aluminum stearates is another prominent segment expected to exhibit significant CAGR owing to the growing use in the paint and coatings, additives, and construction industries.

Based on application, the global market has been segmented into rubber, polymer and paper, pharmaceuticals and cosmetics, building and construction, paints and coatings, and others. Among these, the rubber segment is expected to reach USD 1,695 million by 2023 due to the growing need for tires for convenient transportation and rapid development in the automotive industry.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the global metallic stearates market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. As per MRFR analysis, Asia-Pacific was the largest market for metallic stearates in 2017 and is expected to remain dominant during the review period. North America accounted for 19.8% of the global market share in 2017, with the US being the major contributor. The rising demand for pharmaceuticals and cosmetics coupled with the high disposable income of the consumers is expected to be the major driver for the growth of the metallic stearates market in the region.

Key Findings of the Study:

The global metallic stearates market is projected to reach USD 4,343.4 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 5.71% during the review period of 2018 to 2023.

Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest market share with China being the major contributor to the growth of the regional

The key manufacturers are adopting expansion and collaborations as growth strategies.

The key manufacturers are adopting expansion and collaborations as growth strategies.

