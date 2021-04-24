Oilfield Chemicals Market to 2027 – BASF, Halliburton, Schlumberger, Baker Hughes, a GE company

Oilfield chemicals helps in the reduction of operating cost of oil wells by increasing its productivity, product efficiency of the oil drilling process. These chemicals also help in minimizing the maintenance costs by protecting pipes and other equipment’s from corrosion and by preventing emulsion formation by separating oil and water. Oilfield chemicals are used throughout the lifecycle of an oil well starting from drilling to transportation.

The oilfield chemicals market on account of rising oil exploration and production activities is likely to witness major growth in the forecast period. Demands for advanced drilling fluids and rapid expansion of shale oil & gas drilling & production to meet the global demand further drives this market. However, volatile crude oil prices and environmental concerns associated with the inappropriate disposal of these oilfield chemicals hamper the market growth. On the other hand, emerging eco-friendly oilfield chemicals are likely to provide growth opportunities to the market players operating in this field during the forecast period.

Leading Oilfield Chemicals Market Players:

BASF

Halliburton

Schlumberger

Baker Hughes, a GE company

Ecolab

Solvay

Albemarle Corporation

Newpark Resources, Inc

Newpark

The Lubrizol Corporation

AKZO

Key Elements that the report acknowledges:

• Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

• Key factors driving the Oilfield Chemicals market.

• Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Oilfield Chemicals market.

• Challenges to market growth.

• Key vendors of Oilfield Chemicals market.

• Detailed SWOT analysis.

• Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Oilfield Chemicals market.

• Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

• Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

• PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

The global oilfield chemicals market is segmented on the basis of type and application. Based on type, the market is segmented as biocides, corrosion & scale inhibitors, demulsifiers, surfactants, polymers, gellants and viscosifiers, and others The market by application is classified as drilling fluids, cementing, enhanced oil recovery, production chemicals, well stimulation, and workover & completion.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global oilfield chemicals market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The oilfield chemicals market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The reports cover key developments in the oilfield chemicals market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from oilfield chemicals market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for oilfield chemicals in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the oilfield chemicals market.

The Insight Partner’s dedicated research and analysis team consist of experienced professionals with advanced statistical expertise and offer various customization options in the existing study.

