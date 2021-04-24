Orthobiologics Market Analysis and Forecast to 2025 by Recent Trends, Developments in Manufacturing Technology and Regional Growth Overview

The global orthobiologics market was valued at $4,870 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $6,870 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 4.3% from 2018 to 2025. Orthobiologics are substances, found in human body, used for faster healing process of injuries, such as broken bones, injured muscles, and ligaments. These substances are made up of substances found in human body. When orthobiologics are used in higher concentration, they help accelerate healing process and thus reduce the number of hospital visits.

Orthobiologics Market Segment by Manufacturers:

Kuros Biosciences AG, XTANT MEDICAL, Bioventus.

Increase in demand for advanced treatment, rise in prevalence of osteoarthritis, degenerative arthritis, spinal injuries, and soft tissue injuries boost the growth of the orthobiologics market In addition, rise in road accidents & sports injuries, surge in obesity rate, awareness among patients, and rapidly aging population drive the growth of the global orthobiologics market. However, high cost of procedures, and stringent regulatory approval procedures restrain the growth of this market. Advancements in implant technologies and rise in demand for biological solutions as compared to mechanical solutions create opportunities for the growth of the market.

This report studies Orthobiologics in Global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAMEA.

By Product :

Demineralized Bone Matrix (DBM), Allograft, Bone Morphogenetic Protein (BMP), Viscosupplementation Products, Synthetic Bone Substitutes, Others.

By Type :

Knee, Ankle, Hip, Wrist & Shoulder, Spine, Others.

By Application :

Osteoarthritis & Degenerative Arthritis, Spinal Fusion, Fracture Recovery, Soft Tissue Injuries, Maxillofacial & Dental Applications.

By End User :

Hospitals & Ambulatory Centers, Research & Academic Institute, Dental Clinics.

