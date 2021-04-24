Paints and Coatings Market to 2027 – Akzo Nobel N.V., Asian Paints Limited, Axalta Coating Systems, LLC, Hempel A/S, Jotun A/S

Paints and coatings are used widely to impart aesthetic feasibility to substrates. In addition, they also affect their functionality in terms of wettability, corrosion resistance and adhesion. Paints & coatings market is increasingly witnessing innovations for achieving eco-friendly and durable solution with the introduction of nanotechnology and water-borne systems. Coating industry has taken over the major markets with the adoption of new technologies such as smart coatings for protection and decorative purposes.

The paints & coatings market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as rise in automotive production coupled with increase in furniture production and house construction activities in emerging economies. The growth of the paints & coatings market is further fuelled by growing popularity of functional coatings due to better performance. However, fluctuation in raw material prices and stringent environmental regulations are likely to hamper the growth of the paints & coatings market. Nonetheless, revival of construction industry in developed countries is likely to offer growth opportunities to the key players operating in the paints & coatings market.

Get Sample Copy of this Report at – https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00003953/

Key Companies Analyzed in this Report are:

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Asian Paints Limited

Axalta Coating Systems, LLC

Hempel A/S

Jotun A/S

Kansai Paint Co., Ltd.

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd.

PPG Industries, Inc.

RPM International Inc.

The Sherwin-Williams Company

Key Elements that the report acknowledges:

• Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

• Key factors driving the Paints and Coatings market.

• Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Paints and Coatings market.

• Challenges to market growth.

• Key vendors of Paints and Coatings market.

• Detailed SWOT analysis.

• Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Paints and Coatings market.

• Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

• Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

• PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

The global paints & coatings market is segmented on the basis of resin type, technology and end-use industry. Based on resin type, the market is segmented as acrylic, epoxy resin, alkyd, polyurethane, polyester and others. On the basis of the technology, the market is segmented as water-based technology, solvent-based technology, high solids, powder coating and others. The market on the basis of the end-use industry, is classified as architectural, automotive, transportation, packaging and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global paints & coatings market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The paints & coatings market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The reports cover key developments in the paints & coatings market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from paints & coatings market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for paints & coatings in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the paints & coatings market.

Purchase this Report at – https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00003953/

The Insight Partner’s dedicated research and analysis team consist of experienced professionals with advanced statistical expertise and offer various customization options in the existing study.

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/